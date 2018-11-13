Mourinho: Win over Juventus took its toll on my players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho responded to his side's 3-1 derby defeat by English Premier League leaders Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time) by saying his team had paid the price for their midweek Champions League exertions in beating Juventus.

United fought back for a 2-1 victory against the Italian champions in Turin last Wednesday, while City cruised through a home game against Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 and the Portuguese manager was quick to point out that context.

"Everybody has to agree - it is one thing to go to Juventus and play against one of the best teams in the world for 90 minutes and another thing to beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home 6-0 and be very relaxed. We arrived in different circumstances," said Mourinho.

"It is not the physical effort but the mental pressure. Some of the boys felt it a little bit."

But, in contrast with some defeats this season, Mourinho was unwilling to criticise his team's attitude and effort.

"The way people who don't understand football analyse it is with stats. I don't go for stats. I go for what I felt in the game and it was there until minute 80 something.

"We made mistakes. We were punished but the fight, the togetherness, it is something we are building and are not going to lose that because of a defeat," he said.

Mourinho also felt that the absence of French midfielder Paul Pogba, sidelined with injury, which forced him to play an unfit Marouane Fellaini, hadcontributed to their defeat.

Eighth-placed United are now 12 points behind leaders City and 12 ahead of Cardiff City, who are in the relegation zone.

When asked if that meant his team now had no title hopes, Mourinho replied: "We are not going to be relegated."

He also reiterated the widening gap between last year's champions City and runners-up United, saying: "Since the beginning of the season, we knew that our second position last season was a fantastic achievement for us and this season we are going to fight for the top four.