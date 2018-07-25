Mourinho: World Cup brought the best out of Paul Pogba

Midifelder Paul Pogba played a vital role in France winning their second World Cup at the 2018 edition in Russia.

Jose Mourinho believes the World Cup environment helped bring out the best in Paul Pogba and the Manchester United manager wants the France midfielder to show the same focus and intensity at the English Premier League club.

The 25-year-old, who moved to United from Juventus for a then-world record fee in 2016, lit up the EPL with moments of sublime skill, but his inconsistency has been equally frustrating for the fans.

He was routinely criticised for his performances for United last season, but stepped up a gear in Russia, marshalling the France midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and scoring in the final as the side were crowned world champions for a second time, Reuters reported.

"I don't think it's about us getting the best out of him, it's about him giving the best he has to give," Mourinho told ESPN.

"The World Cup is the perfect habitat for a player like him to give (his) best.

"Why? Because it's closed for a month, where he can think only about football. Where he's with his team on the training camp, completely isolated from the external world, where they focus just on football, where the dimensions of the game can only motivate.

"During a season, you can have a big match then a smaller match, then one even smaller, then you can lose your focus, then comes a big match again."

Mourinho said it was easier for a player to keep improving his game as his side progressed at the World Cup.

"In the World Cup, the direction of the emotion, of the responsibility, of the big decisions are always growing... You are in the group phase, you go to the last 16, to the quarter-finals, to the semi-finals, to the final," he said.

"This feeds the motivation. This feeds the concentration of a player. So it was the perfect environment for him.

"Players in the World Cup, they really feel that extra commitment with a country... So they play for the team and only for the team, and the team is the most important thing and they do everything to try to succeed.

"It's the perfect environment for a talented player like him to fully focus on the job."

TRANSFER WINDOW

Even if Pogba replicates his World Cup form for United in the coming season, it might not be enough for a title challenge and, as a result, Mourinho is looking to strengthen his side.

The Portuguese gave the clearest indication of the need to overhaul his squad when admitting on Sunday that barely a handful of players on tour would be regular starters next season.

Given the inflation in the transfer market since Neymar's £198m (S$355m) move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Mourinho would be able to boost his spending power this window by selling off a host of fringe players.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and either Juan Mata or Ander Herera are among the names Mourinho is willing to part ways with.

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale or Chelsea's Willian are all forwards shortlisted by United to replace Martial, with Darmian possibly used as a makeweight.

Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire has also become a leading target for United, with Rojo, who is behind Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order, expected to leave.

United are also overstocked in midfield with Mourinho's midfield recruits of Pogba, Fred and Nemanja Matic expected to stay, along with Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini.

As the Red Devils look to accommodate the rising talents of Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay, the future of either Mata or Herera at Old Traffordlooks less certain.