Moussa Sissoko hints at Mauricio Pochettino exit from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (above) has helped transform Moussa Sissoko from an expensive flop to an integral part of his midfield this season.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has dropped a hint that the Champions League final could be manager Mauricio Pochettino's last match in charge of the English Premier League side.

When asked if his future is linked to a manager who has engineered an impressive turnaround in the Frenchman's Spurs career this season, Sissoko told French TV programme Canal Football Club: "Not necessarily, I don't know.

"At the end of the season, it could be that they have a new project, that a new coach comes, and he doesn't count on me, he wants to sell me.

" Many different things could happen. But for the moment, I feel good there.

"I am happy there. And in my head, I have no thoughts of leaving."

There has been much speculation that Pochettino could be leaving London, with media reports linking him to the vacant Juventus job and Bayern Munich.

Earlier this month, the Argentinian hinted that he could leave Spurs if they achieved a "miracle" European triumph when they face Liverpool on June 1.

He said then: "Winning the Champions League? It should be fantastic, no? Close the five-year chapter and go home...

"It's not a joke, why? To win the Champions League with Tottenham in these circumstances this season, maybe I need to think about maybe doing something different in the future.

"Because to repeat the miracle, you know..."

Spurs' final opponents have already conjured up a miracle in the previous round, overturning a 3-0 semi-final, first-leg defeat to send Barcelona crashing out 4-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says it's a memory that he plans to regale his children and grandchildren with.

He told Uefa's website: "That memory will be with me forever, it's a story that I'll be telling my children and my grandchildren.

"I'm just hoping that we can see this story through, God willing, to get the title."

His manager Juergen Klopp believes the Reds have "gone beyond their limits" to reach their second successive Champions League final, after losing to Real Madrid in last year's showpiece in Kiev, Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the final in Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, the German told Liverpool's website: "In Germany we have a saying: 'All the best things come in threes'.

THIRD TIME LUCKY?

"At Mainz, I missed promotion twice and we got promoted in the third season.

"We hope that it will repeat itself for the Champions League. I think it's quite cool, to be honest.

"It's a fourth European final for me (including the 2016 Europa League), that's cool.

"I have had good teams and the players have gone beyond their limits in order to qualify...

"The development of the players who were there (in last season's final) helped us a lot; of course, the new signings helped us a lot as well.

"Alisson and Virgil (van Dijk), for example, have had the biggest impact because they have played in almost all the games.

"The journey is not over, not for anyone.

"This is why we feel like we are only at the start, and that there is still a lot to come."