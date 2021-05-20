Mueller, Hummels earn recall to Germany squad for Euros

World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels yesterday secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years, after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Mueller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Loew, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first-round exit and their losing Nations League performance later that year.

But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield tangible results, as the team crashed to their biggest competitive defeat - a 6-0 loss to Spain - as recently as last November.

"You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," Loew told an online news conference.

"In the defence, we did not have the desired stability recently and... experience may have been missing in some games."

"Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience," Loew added, also praising Mueller's superb season with Bayern Munich.

The Germans are in Group F, alongside Hungary, holders Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich.