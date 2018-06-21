Mueller: We took things too lightly

Germany's easy-going approach to their World Cup warm-up matches may have contributed to their 1-0 opening-day defeat by Mexico, forward Thomas Mueller said yesterday.

The world champions played six friendlies between last November and the start of the tournament in Russia, winning only one, against Saudi Arabia.

Mueller, who is appearing at his third World Cup, admitted Germany will need to up the tempo in their second Group F game against Sweden in Sochi on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

"I think we took things a bit too lightly after the warm-up games," he said.

"Internally, we made no bones about it, we were self-critical.

RAISE OUR GAME

"And in warm-up games, we had just hoped that in a non-training camp context, without tough and lengthy training sessions, that when the World Cup came around, we could raise our game.

"And we haven't been able to. We need to get back to being prepared to walk that extra mile. That's it.

"What is important now is that we look ahead to the two major tasks lying ahead of us in this group."

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff stressed Germany knew improvement was needed, but they will stick to the principles that have brought them so much success.