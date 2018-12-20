Muric the tonic as Man City reach League Cup semis

Manchester City's reserve goalkeeper Arijanet Muric (in orange) celebrates their League Cup quarter-final victory with (from left) Kyle Walker and Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola looks on.

Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was the toast of his team after he helped the Citizens win the penalty shootout against Leicester City in a League Cup quarter-final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

City talisman Kevin de Bruyne described the 20-year-old Kosovo international as having "veins of ice" as his saves helped Pep Guardiola's men prevail 3-1 on penalties.

Making only his second start in place of No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson, Muric kept out efforts by James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu before Oleksandr Zinchenko drilled in the winner.

There were successful conversions by City's Ilkay Guendogan and Gabriel Jesus, and Leicester's Harry Maguire, while Raheem Sterling and Christian Fuchs both fired over the bar.

The game had gone straight to penalties after it ended 1-1 after regulation time.

City took the lead through de Bruyne's rifled finish early on, but Leicester clawed their way back into the encounter with a brilliant finish from Marc Albrighton.

Said de Bruyne: "In the end, the 'keeper helped us. He's got veins of ice. He did what he had to do in the shootout."

City will be joined in the last four by Nigel Clough's Burton Albion after the third-tier side shocked Championship (second-tier) team Middlesbrough with a goal from Jake Hesketh.

Manchester City and Leicester fielded heavily-changed sides, although the visitors looked far more potent on paper with Sergio Aguero and de Bruyne returning to the starting line-up, having only just returned to action after injury.

It was the Belgian playmaker de Bruyne who struck the first blow, showing delightful quick feet before firing a skidding shot from outside the area into the net at the near post.

The Belgian was making his first start since City's League Cup win over Fulham on Nov 1.

City had a great chance to extend their lead early in the second half when Riyad Mahrez played Aguero in behind the defence, but the Argentinian's early shot was saved by Danny Ward.

The visitors were made to pay in the 73rd minute when Albrighton controlled a superb pass from Wilfred Ndidi then thrashed his finish into the far corner.

The Leicester fans had their hearts in their mouths when City appealed for a penalty with five minutes remaining as Jesus looked to burst clear before Hamza Choudhury dived into a last-ditch tackle and just got a toe to the ball.

It was a brief reprieve as Guardiola's side dominated the shootout.

City, who are one point behind English Premier League leaders Liverpool , will host Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday before visiting Leicester again on Boxing Day and travelling to Southampton on Dec 30.