Murphy: There's belief in the Liverpool camp

Danny Murphy conducting a clinic for underprivileged kids at the Padang ahead of last weekend's SCC Soccer 7s.

There is a genuine belief at Anfield that Liverpool can challenge for their first English top-flight title since 1990, said former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy.

Having finished fourth last season, Adam Lallana, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk have bullishly predicted a Reds title challenge.

Former England midfielder Murphy believes their confidence is indicative of the general sentiment among Liverpool's players.

"Overall, the feeling is very positive. Lallana and I'm sure all the players say this with belief," the 41-year-old told The New Paper after conducting a clinic for underprivileged kids from Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia at the Padang ahead of last weekend's Singapore Cricket Club International Soccer 7s.

"Sometimes you hear players speak and it's what they have to say, but I don't think this is the case now, because there is a belief at Liverpool at the moment that they can compete."

Murphy said this belief is borne of some excellent transfer business conducted early and last season's impressive run to the Champions League final which showed that "when they play their best, they can compete with anybody on the planet".

The Reds have had a busy transfer window, making Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper after his £65 million (S$115.9m) move from AS Roma and supplementing that with the captures of midfielders Naby Keita (£52m from RB Leipzig), Fabinho (£43m from AS Monaco) and winger Xherdan Shaqiri (£13m from Stoke City).

Murphy admits that kind of spending creates an increased expectation for success, but also pointed out that it has created improved squad depth.

The former midfielder said that a combination in the middle of the park of new boys Keita and Fabinho alongside Jordan Henderson would be a match for champions Manchester City's trio of David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Fernandinho - the EPL's midfield benchmark.

MIDFIELD UPGRADE

Said the 41-year-old: "If you play Fabinho, Keita and Henderson, you are talking about a very powerful, athletic, technically very good midfield three that would be very difficult to play against, especially against better opposition who have good players.

"If you think about Man City, and who they play - Silva, de Bruyne and Fernandinho - that Liverpool three should cope with the athleticism they have."

The other area of the Liverpool team which has seen a significant upgrade is between the sticks, with Murphy expecting the security of Alisson in goal to translate to more assured defensive performances by his former team.

He explained: "He is a super goalkeeper, all good teams have one. And what it does for the defenders is it stops them from feeling fragile in terms of (wondering), 'When is the next mistake coming?'

"Liverpool looked so much better when van Dijk came in (last season). (Fellow centre-back Dejan) Lovren looked better, even goalkeeper (Loris) Karius, up till the Champions League final, looked better.

"Similarly, Alisson will add strength to them in terms of his presence, experience and confidence - not just among the defenders but also the midfielders.

"I played with Mark Schwarzer at Fulham and he was the most consistent goalkeeper I had ever played with. He knew when to catch, when to punch, when to come for a cross and when not to... He'd make all the right decisions.

"The best example I can give is I would be on the post for corners and when the ball went up in the air, I'd be already running away from the posts knowing he's going to catch it.

"I know that sounds crazy but I did, I had to stop myself (from doing that).

"He just instilled confidence all around the team... It's inevitable that it will have an effect on the defence."