Murray double saves Brighton
Glenn Murray blasted Brighton & Hove Albion into the FA Cup fifth round as the striker's extra-time double sealed a 3-1 win at West Bromwich Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Murray came off the bench to lift Brighton past their Championship opponents in a dramatic fourth-round replay at the Hawthorns.
Kyle Bartley's late goal had put West Brom on course for a victory over their English Premier League rivals, but Brighton's Florin Andone levelled within eight minutes.
Murray took centre stage after that to earn Brighton a home tie against second-tier Derby County next week. - AFP
