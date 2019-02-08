Murray double saves Brighton

Glenn Murray blasted Brighton & Hove Albion into the FA Cup fifth round as the striker's extra-time double sealed a 3-1 win at West Bromwich Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Murray came off the bench to lift Brighton past their Championship opponents in a dramatic fourth-round replay at the Hawthorns.

Kyle Bartley's late goal had put West Brom on course for a victory over their English Premier League rivals, but Brighton's Florin Andone levelled within eight minutes.