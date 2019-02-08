Football

Murray double saves Brighton

Feb 08, 2019 06:00 am

Glenn Murray blasted Brighton & Hove Albion into the FA Cup fifth round as the striker's extra-time double sealed a 3-1 win at West Bromwich Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Murray came off the bench to lift Brighton past their Championship opponents in a dramatic fourth-round replay at the Hawthorns.

Kyle Bartley's late goal had put West Brom on course for a victory over their English Premier League rivals, but Brighton's Florin Andone levelled within eight minutes.

Murray took centre stage after that to earn Brighton a home tie against second-tier Derby County next week. - AFP

Football

Qatar surge to 55th in Fifa rankings

Related Stories

Malcom scores to Barca’s relief in Copa del Rey semis

Coman rescues Bayern in German Cup

PSG struggle to beat minnows

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football