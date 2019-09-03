My worst period after five years in Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said the transfer uncertainty surrounding several of his players ahead of the close of the European transfer window this morning (Singapore time) has been his "worst period" at the club.

The Argentine made the comments after his side blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 away to Arsenal in the North London Derby last Sunday.

Spurs preyed on the Gunners' vacant midfield early on, as Christian Eriksen tapped home at the end of a flowing counter-attack before Harry Kane's penalty doubled their lead after 40 minutes.

However, Arsenal managed to salvage a point.

Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back in first-half stoppage time with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalising 19 minutes from time.

With just one win to their name, Spurs are ninth in the English Premier League after four games, with the futures of Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Serge Aurier subject to speculation.

Said Pochettino: "Tuesday, we party. Finish the transfer window after tomorrow, I think Tuesday we are going to make a big party and celebrate.

"Because I think it was my worst period after five years in Tottenham. I was a little bit worried about the situation, because we knew very well what was going on."

Midfielder Dele Alli, meanwhile, felt Spurs have to be cleverer with their defending, saying: "Being 2-0 up, we have to be more relentless defensively and a little more mature in the way we played in the second half...

"We have to be cleverer with our defending."