Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino making progress ahead of final
Liverpool's Naby Keita is recovering faster than expected from a thigh injury and will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of next week's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Keita suffered a thigh injury in Liverpool's 3-0 semi-final, first-leg loss at Barcelona this month. However, Klopp said that the 24-year-old was making steady progress despite having only a slim chance of being ready for the Madrid final on June 1.
"Naby is a bit ahead of schedule, but that doesn't mean anything for the final... There's still a some way to go," Klopp told Liverpool's website.
Roberto Firmino, who returned to training on Tuesday following a muscle strain, is also stepping up his recovery.
"Bobby looks really good. Today, he was in around 70 per cent of the session. Tomorrow, he'll probably be in completely. We'll see," Klopp said. - REUTERS
