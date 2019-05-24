Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino making progress ahead of final

Liverpool's Naby Keita is recovering faster than expected from a thigh injury and will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of next week's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Keita suffered a thigh injury in Liverpool's 3-0 semi-final, first-leg loss at Barcelona this month. However, Klopp said that the 24-year-old was making steady progress despite having only a slim chance of being ready for the Madrid final on June 1.

"Naby is a bit ahead of schedule, but that doesn't mean anything for the final... There's still a some way to go," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

Roberto Firmino, who returned to training on Tuesday following a muscle strain, is also stepping up his recovery.