Nainggolan retires after another snub by Belgium

Radja Nainggolan ended his international career yesterday, after Belgium coach Roberto Martinez left the AS Roma midfielder out of his squad for next month's World Cup in Russia.

Despite past clashes over discipline, Martinez insisted he took what he knew was an unpopular decision for the good of the team.

"Very reluctantly my international career comes to an end," Nainggolan, 29, wrote in English on Instagram. This was an hour after Martinez made public a decision which he had broken to the player in person the night before in Rome.

Martinez said his offensive strategy since he took over following the team's Euro 2016 disappointment no longer offered a role to Nainggolan, despite his huge part in Roma's charge to the Champions League semi-finals this year.

The player himself, who also announced plans to retire last year after Martinez left him out, made clear he saw a clash of personality as an issue.

"I've always done everything I could to represent my country. Being yourself can be bothering," he said.

In his native Dutch, he said; "Unfortunately, being REAL is not enough for SOME PEOPLE", adding that the decision to quit international soccer gave him "much pain in my heart".

Martinez, who also sprung a surprise by not naming his final 23-man squad, declined to give details of what he called an "honest" talk with the player, who cemented his popularity among fans at Euro 2016 where Belgium reached the quarter-finals.

Contrary to expectations, Martinez listed 28 players yesterday. These will be whittled down to the final 23 for Russia on June 4, two days after a friendly against fellow World Cup finalists Portugal in Brussels.

BELGIUM'S 28-MAN SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Newcastle, on loan at Anderlecht) DEFENDERS: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen (both Spurs), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Vincent Kompany (Man City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona)

MIDFIELDERS: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang), Nacer Chadli (WBA), Kevin de Bruyne (Man City), Mousa Dembele (Spurs), Marouane Fellaini (Man United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Thomas Meunier (PSG), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

FORWARDS: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea, on loan at B. Dortmund), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (B. Moenchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Man United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)