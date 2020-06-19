Napoli pip Juventus as Gennaro Gattuso wins first trophy as coach

Napoli stunned Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Coppa Italia yesterday morning (Singapore time) and bring their fiery coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his managerial career.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve's first two efforts in the shoot-out while Napoli converted all their attempts to win the trophy for the sixth time and end Juve's hopes of securing the Treble this season.

Although it had been planned for the players to collect their own medals in a "self-service" ceremony, the Napoli players received theirs from the respective club presidents Aurelio de Laurentiis and Andrea Agnelli.

It was a remarkable achievement for the 42-year-old Gattuso, who took over Napoli in December with the team in disarray after the players had rebelled against a week-long training camp imposed on them by de Laurentiis.