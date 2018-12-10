Napoli ready for trip to Anfield
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said his side were "ready for Liverpool" after warming up for the Champions League clash at Anfield on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) with a 4-0 Serie A win over Frosinone on Saturday.
Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring after just seven minutes at the Stadio San Paolo, with Algerian Adam Ounas adding a stunning second five minutes prior to the break, before Arkadiusz Milik's second-half double.
Ancelotti's team closed the gap on Juventus to eight points after the defending champions continued their unbeaten run with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Friday.
Said Ancelotti: "We can start thinking about Liverpool now... I've had positive feedback from everyone and the team are ready to face the challenge on Tuesday.
"I have fond memories of Anfield, as I won the (English) Premier League there with Chelsea." - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS:
Cagliari 2 AS Roma 2, Sassuolo 3 Fiorentina 3
