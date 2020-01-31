Napoli reject Chelsea’s first bid for striker Dries Mertens

Napoli have reportedly rejected an initial bid worth eight million euros (S$12m) from Chelsea for striker Dries Mertens.

The 32-year-old Belgian is out of contract in the summer, and it was thought that Napoli would consider cashing in on him before the January transfer window closes tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Napoli chief Aurelio de Laurentiis is weighing up his options, and believes that Mertens could come in handy before his contract runs out.

Mertens is also just three goals behind club legend Marek Hamsik on 121 and is desperate to surpass the mark.

Failure to land Mertens would likely result in the Blues holding on to out-of-favour forward Olivier Giroud.