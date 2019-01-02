Nasri joins West Ham on a free after doping ban

West Ham United have signed free agent Samir Nasri until the end of the campaign with the French midfielder having completed an 18-month doping ban, the English Premier League side said yesterday.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder had been training with the Hammers since last month and is free to resume playing from yesterday.

"You choose a club and a project because of the ambition, and I think that West Ham have everything to be one of the biggest clubs in London," Nasri told West Ham's website, ahead of the clash with Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"Coming back to the most competitive league in the world, with a team full of ambition with a manager that I know.

"It's the best job in the world, and I'm really excited about it."

West Ham have the option to extend the 31-year-old's deal by a year, the club added.

Nasri's original six-month ban for a drip treatment that contravened World Anti-Doping Agency rules was increased to 18 months in August, after an appeal by Uefa's ethics and disciplinary inspector.