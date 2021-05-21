Nathaniel Phillips would head away a bus: Jamie Carragher

British football pundits hailed Nathaniel Phillips, after the unsung centre-back helped Liverpool beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor and climb into the English Premier League top four yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 24-year-old had played just one game for the Reds before this season, but was thrust into the side after an injury crisis deprived Liverpool of their three senior centre-backs - Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk - for vast swathes of the season.

On his 20th appearance for Liverpool yesterday, he registered his first goal with a 52nd-minute header from a Sadio Mane cross and was instrumental in Juergen Klopp's side keeping a clean sheet.

Either side of that goal, Roberto Firmino opened the scoring two minutes before the break while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapped things up two minutes from time as the Reds leapfrogged Leicester City into fourth place with one match to play.

The EPL's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer said on the BBC: "It was a bit of a tricky start for Nat Phillips, but after that, once he settled down, he was the best player on the park.

"He was commanding, did everything he had to do very well."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp called the Englishman a "throwback defender" and a fairy-tale story.

He said on Sky Sports: "Phillips had an unbelievable time, really good header, he reads it so well. I love stories like this.

"He was on loan last year, and probably thought he had no chance in the first team with Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, but it is what dreams are made of.

"He is a throwback defender. Today they look pretty, come out with blocks. Phillips wants to make tackles.

"He made one versus United, he knows his limitations, but he keeps it simple and does the basics. He can do a great job.

"Right now, he is in dreamland, he has proved to himself that he can play at this level."

Phillips, who played alongside a similarly inexperienced 20-year-old Rhys Williams, has won more aerial duels per 90 minutes than any other defender in the league who has played more than 666 minutes.

His average of 6.07 puts him behind only Christian Benteke, Oli McBurnie, Sebastien Haller and Tomas Soucek.

Former Reds stalwart Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, said Phillips is due a lot of credit if Liverpool go on to seal Champions League football against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The ex-defender said on Sky Sports: "I think even if a double-decker bus had come in the box, Nat Phillips would have headed it away.

"I've been a huge fan since he's come into this team. If Liverpool do eventually cement that Champions League place on Sunday, he will be one of the big reasons why."

However, Klopp warned that the Burnley win was just a "semi-final", with the decisive game against Palace looming. The Reds have a plus-four goal difference compared to Leicester, putting them in the driver's seat in the top-four race.

Said Klopp: "It was a semi-final. We had to win the semi-final and we did.

"Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final.

"That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance."