Nations League litmus test for Euro 2020 champs Italy

Italy will face their first true test since winning Euro 2020 when Roberto Mancini's side host this week's final four of the Nations League, with three of Europe's best ready to pounce.

The Azzurri face Spain in the first semi-final on Thursday morning (Singapore time), with the San Siro awaiting a repeat of the Euros' last-four clash which saw Luis Enrique's side lose to Mancini's men in a penalty shoot-out in July.

The other semi-final, on Friday morning, features world champions France and Belgium, who are still the world's No. 1 side despite also being eliminated from the European Championship by the Italians.

The second edition of this Uefa competition was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back after the Euros were delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Italy have been on a high after beginning a memorable summer of sport for the Mediterranean nation by beating England in the Wembley final of the Euros.

Mancini has largely stuck with the heroes of that tournament for the Finals, initially picking 22 of the Euro squad and adding in-form AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

He has since been forced to drop starting striker Ciro Immobile, who had picked up a thigh injury.

He has drafted in Juventus striker Moise Kean, who shone in Italy's last match, a 5-0 hammering of Lithuania during last month's World Cup qualifiers.

Rafael Toloi of Atalanta is also out injured, with AC Milan's Davide Calabria called up.

France go into the tournament still smarting from their last-16 exit at the hands of Switzerland at the Euros and underwhelming performances in last month's World Cup qualifiers.

Their 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Finland last month was their first victory after a run of five draws, not what is expected of a team packed with some of the world's best players.

NO KANTE

Coach Didier Deschamps will be without midfield lynchpin N'Golo Kante, who contracted Covid-19 in the run-up to Chelsea's 1-0 defeat at Juventus last week.

Also out for the Les Bleus is Olivier Giroud.

Veteran forward Giroud, 35, who is just five goals away from equalling Thierry Henry's all-time France record tally of 51, was also left out of AC Milan 3-2 win at Atalanta yesterday morning with a back problem.

That, along with a bout of Covid-19, has hampered his start to life in Italy.

Deschamps said the game against Belgium will be "system against system" as he seeks to find the right "balance" against a team expected to play with a lone striker - Romelu Lukaku.

Kevin de Bruyne is back in the Belgium squad after missing last month's World Cup qualifiers.

The Manchester City midfielder is expected to play just behind Lukaku, alongside Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.

Belgium and France last met in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, with Les Bleus winning 1-0 before going on to beat Croatia in the Moscow final.

Spain, meanwhile, are hoping to build on their performance at the Euros, where they defied expectations to reach the semis and had Italy on the back foot for large periods before losing 4-2 on penalties.

They will be without teen sensation Pedri, who was excellent at the Euros but is injured for the second time in less than a month and misses another youthful squad who also feature his 17-year-old Barcelona teammate Gavi.

As of Sunday, 31,000 tickets had been sold for the first match in Milan, with 13,000 bought for the final on Monday morning at the same venue.

Both the San Siro and the Allianz Stadium will be at most half-full as Italy's Covid-19 rules allow football stadia to open up to only 50 per cent capacity to help guard against the spread of the virus.

There had been hopes that limit would be moved up to 75 per cent ahead of this week's matches, as case numbers have remained largely under control since the spring and nearly 80 per cent of Italy's population over 12 have been fully vaccinated.