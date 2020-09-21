Neal Maupay scores double to fire Brighton to 3-0 win over Newcastle
An early brace by Neal Maupay secured Brighton & Hove Albion a 3-0 English Premier League win over Newcastle United at St James' Park yesterday.
The French striker put Brighton ahead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute, before slotting home from close range three minutes later.
Maupay also bagged an assistfor Aaron Connolly, who curled the ball home in the 83rd minute. Six minutes later, Brighton were reduced to 10 men when Yves Bissouma was sent off for catching Jamal Lewis in the face with a wild swing of his boot. - REUTERS
