Neil Humpheys: Mourinho's greatest hazard is Eden

Eden Hazard (left) with Jose Mourinho while the latter was manager of Chelsea in 2015.

After club owner Roman Abramovich, Eden Hazard is arguably the most powerful man at Chelsea.

EPL CHELSEA MAN UNITED

He wins trophies. He loses managers.

The Blues' fortunes seem to rise and fall on the whims and fancies of just one mercurial winger.

If Hazard delivers at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, he will bury Manchester United. If he doesn't, then Jose Mourinho might enjoy a smidgeon of redemption.

By his own reckoning, Hazard has seen off the last two Chelsea managers, wilfully or otherwise. According to several reports, the club hierarchy consulted the Belgian before firing Antonio Conte.

Hazard found the added defensive duties to be somehow beneath him. He was an entertainer, not an enforcer.

Once Conte and Hazard's relationship broke down last season, Chelsea's campaign pretty much followed suit. An unseemly pattern had repeated itself.

Hazard has also admitted that he played poorly in the final six months of Mourinho's second stint at Stamford Bridge. He considered his dramatic loss of form in 2015 to be his "one bad season".

But he didn't pay the price. Mourinho did. According to reports at the time, those defensive duties just didn't agree with Hazard.

Now he's off the leash, he's off the charts.

Since Maurizio Sarri took over, Hazard has knocked in eight goals in 10 appearances. He plays where he pleases. He drifts across the front three like a wayward general in the trenches.

He drops off to collect possession, but no further, flourishing under a coach who indulges Hazard's playing demands.

But then, Hazard usually gets what he wants. That's why three managers, rather than two, have suffered from his dogged determination to go his own way.

Back in 2012, Sir Alex Ferguson thought Hazard's move to United was a done deal. In their negotiations, Fergie had played his Cristiano Ronaldo card. He had a track record of signing precocious boys and turning them into Ballon d'Or-winning beasts. Hazard was going to be United's next Ronaldo.

But United didn't match Hazard's salary demands. Chelsea did.

So, in effect, two United managers have misunderstood the unassuming Belgian's voracious ambition. And the 27-year-old is poised to punish the club once more.

Hazard needs to demolish United for the same reason he's been praising Mourinho in the media. Like a hormonal teenager on prom night, he's shamelessly flirting with Real Madrid.

The winger has claimed in a recent interview that Mourinho was the one coach he'd happily work with again; the same coach he essentially mutinied against at Chelsea. The same coach who demanded a defensive game he didn't want to play.

And the same coach he could send to the guillotine if the Blues prevail tomorrow.

Hazard is playing the long game here.

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui hasn't won in four games.

The Madridistas are already plotting and Mourinho's position at United remains precarious. Real president Florentino Perez and Mourinho are still friends and Perez has hinted that the pair have unfinished business.

It's a long shot, but there's no harm in Hazard playing the odds.

The childhood dream still eats away at him. He wants to wear the Real jersey.

To do that, however, he must score more goals. His outstanding form, which arguably kicked off with the winner in the FA Cup final and followed through the World Cup, still isn't quite reaching the Herculean heights demanded at the Bernabeu.

Last season, Hazard scored 12 goals in 34 league games under Conte, a solid return considering the defensive elements that handicapped his natural game. But then, he netted only 16 times in Chelsea's 2016-17 title triumph.

Considering he has seven already in the EPL, he should eclipse both totals, but the Belgian must surely join the 20-plus goals club to convince Real to part with the outlandish cash required to sign him.

He's touting himself as Ronaldo's heir apparent at the Bernabeu, but Ronaldo, even at 33, would terrorise United's skittish defence.

Hazard should do the same and kill two birds with one goal (or more).

Under Mourinho, he collected Young Player and full Player of the Year honours at Chelsea, but he was never entirely liberated. There was usually an artistic compromise.

Sarri sees things differently, perhaps out of necessity. Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata are goal-scorers who rarely score goals, which is awkward for everyone.

So Hazard is finally free to play the happy wanderer at Chelsea.

And in one game, the Belgian can show why he is right for Real and why Mourinho was wrong not to let him run wild.