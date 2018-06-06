Neil Humphreys: All the odds and the odd at the World Cup

Germany's Thomas Mueller (right) and Matthias Ginter during a blindfold demonstration exercise during a training session in Eppan, Italy.

There's only one rule for football writers during a World Cup. Never tell strangers how you earn a living unless you want to hear, "eh, tonight how, ah? Morocco and Iran, should buy goals or not?"

In some ways it's flattering. First, there's an assumption that all football writers have a crystal ball. Second, there's the fantastical belief that football writers know anything about Morocco and Iran.

Still, it's all about giving the people what they want at the World Cup. So here's the definitive betting guide for the key nations involved. Put your house on the lot, if you want to lose your house…

THE HOSTS - RUSSIA

1) The odds on the hosts beating everyone in Group A: 20/1

2) The odds on the hosts beating everyone in the town centre: 2/1

THE NEIGHBOURS - ASIAN COUNTRIES

1) The odds of Singaporeans getting behind their continental cousins and supporting the likes of Australia, Iran, Japan and South Korea: 8/1

2) The odds of Singaporeans dumping Australia, Iran, Japan and South Korea because there's a great chance to play goals against them and make some serious money: Asian who? Show us the money.

THE HEAVYWEIGHTS - PORTUGAL

1) The odds of Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, Pepe, 35, Jose Fonte, 34, and Bruno Alves, 36, being mistaken for a boy band: 50/1

2) The odds of Ronaldo ripping his shirt off after scoring a goal: 5/1

3) The odds of coach Fernando Santos ripping off his shirt after a Portugal goal: 2,000/1

4) The odds of coach Fernando Santos smiling after a Portugal goal: There's more chance of him ripping his shirt off.

SPAIN

1) The odds of captain Sergio Ramos getting another tattoo, elbowing a goalkeeper, jumping on another man's collarbone and scoring the winner in the World Cup Final: 15/1. He probably won't score the winner in the Final.

2) The odds of Spanish supporters actually caring if Ramos does any of the above: 300/1

3) The odds of Liverpool supporters swearing at the TV whenever they see Ramos: 3/1

4) The odds of Ramos seeing the error of his ways, cleaning up his act and winning Fifa's Fair Play award: There's more chance of him joining Liverpool.

FRANCE

1) The odds of the world's best squad finally living up to their potential and lifting the World Cup for the first time since 1998: 6/1

2) The odds of the world's best squad cocking up another World Cup: 3/1

3) The odds of Paul Pogba stepping out of Antoine Griezmann's shadow and finally looking like a French talisman: 8/1

4) The odds of Paul Pogba stepping out of Stevie Wonder's hair salon looking like a French hen: 2/1.

ARGENTINA

1) The odds of Lionel Messi following in Diego Maradona's footsteps and winning the World Cup with an average nation: 12/1

2) The odds of a TV cameraman picking out Maradona's face in the crowd: 7/1

3) The odds of a TV cameraman picking out the beautiful South American women sitting around Maradona: 4/1

4) The odds of Messi following in Maradona's footsteps and being kicked out for doping, picking up a cocaine habit, shooting journalists with an air rifle and using the Hand of God to beat England in the quarter-final… No chance. England won't reach the quarter-final.

BRAZIL

1) The odds of a TV commentator mentioning "samba football" whenever the Brazilians string four passes together: 6/1

2) The odds of the Selecao actually playing samba football for a full 90 minutes: 20/1

3) The odds of defender Marcelo actually doing any defending in the 90 minutes: 200/1

4) The odds of a TV commentator talking about sexy samba football so the cameraman can zoom in on attractive Brazil supporters with slightly exposed breasts: Odds-on favourite.

GERMANY

1) The odds of Mesut Oezil being as bad for Germany as he is for Arsenal: 500/1.

2) The odds of Arsenal fans wanting to kill Oezil after the World Cup: 5/1

3) The odds of Germany coach Joachim Loew picking his nose, smelling his armpits and scratching his genitals: All at once? About 50/1

4) No, the odds of Loew EITHER picking his nose OR smelling his armpits OR scratching his genitals: Put the HDB flat on him doing at least one of them. Buy 4D if you spot him doing all three at once. Then, book a therapy session.

ENGLAND

1) The odds of captain Harry Kane being the tournament's top scorer: 10/1

2) The odds of captain Kane saying something interesting in the World Cup: 100/1

3) The odds of Raheem Sterling doing something daft during the World Cup: Bookies have stopped taking bets.

4) The odds of England and Germany meeting in the knockout stages and England's supporters and newspapers never once mentioning World War II: There's more chance of England beating Germany 5-0 in a penalty shoot-out with coach Gareth Southgate running naked onto the pitch and singing: "I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts."