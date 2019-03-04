Neil Humphreys: Chelsea won’t reach Europe with this defence

Calum Chambers (far right) prods home Fulham's equaliser after finding acres of space at a corner-kick.

Chelsea won the battle of West London last night, but they are unlikely to win the war for Europe. Despite a 2-1 victory at Fulham, Champions League qualification remains a long shot as long as the Blues' defensive fragility remains.

FULHAM CHELSEA 1 2 (Calum Chambers 28) (Gonzalo Higuain 20, Jorginho 31)

Manchester United and Arsenal sit above Chelsea in the race for fourth and those sides have a degree of durability at the back that continues to elude Maurizio Sarri's men.

The Italian, as always, doesn't help himself of course. He tinkers more often than a retiree in a shed and last night was no exception, coming up with a number of defensive changes.

He's nothing if not surprising. The mercurial coach was rewarded for his assertiveness last week with a clean sheet, after dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero.

Having denied Tottenham Hotspur, Caballero probably expected to retain his place between the sticks at Fulham.

Naturally, his manager had other ideas. Caballero was out. Arrizabalaga was back in and everyone else was left wondering if Sarri picks goalkeepers by drawing names from a hat.

Clearly, Sarri thought one match in the doghouse was sufficient for Arrizabalaga's insubordination in the League Cup final.

His decision looked disastrous early on, when the Spaniard dropped a routine ball into the box. But Ryan Babel's red hair proved more awake than his reflexes and he failed to accept the gift.

Arrizabalaga's clanger set the tone for an entertaining contest determined by unerring finishing and erratic defending.

Gonzalo Higuain kicked things off in the 20th minute, with a one-touch strike borrowed from the No. 9 template.

He swept home Cesar Azpilicueta's low cross with minimal fuss, finding the bottom corner like an ageing seamstress threading a needle.

The 31-year-old might be a tad slower, but Higuain still finds the smallest gaps.

Chelsea's lead lasted all of seven minutes, underlining their defensive vulnerability and Sarri's constant tinkering.

He made five changes from the Tottenham victory, including two at the back, bringing in Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri.

Both went missing at a corner-kick, along with everyone else in blue, when Calum Chambers ghosted in at the back post and smashed in the equaliser.

The Blues never looked comfortable in front of their own goal. In blustery conditions, they were too often gone with the wind, out of position and lacking cohesion.

Order was perhaps restored just after half an hour, when Jorginho swept a vicious drive into the far corner, following fine work from Eden Hazard, but Fulham continued to probe for an equaliser.

Caretaker manager Scott Parker recognised the uncertainty through Chelsea's middle, chipping balls over Jorginho and in front of the back four, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is no Higuain. Parker had the right idea, but the wrong personnel, a depressing reality underlined in the 59th minute, when Mitrovic blazed over.

Before kick-off, Fulham's wretched run of form extended to eight losses in their nine previous EPL games and yet they constantly wriggled into spaces between Christensen and Antonio Ruediger and chased an equaliser until the final whistle.

A top-four finish is seldom achieved without a settled back four. Sarri needs to find more consistency in his defensive selections.

Fulham sensed the uncertainty, pressing forward and testing Arrizabalaga four times through Thomas Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon, Joe Bryan and Mitrovic, in particular, in the dying moments. Sessegnon even had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside in the 94th minute, which wouldn't have been undeserved.

Enjoying the Parker honeymoon, the Cottagers didn't look like relegation candidates, but then Chelsea didn't resemble Champions League qualifiers either.

Arrizabalaga was by far the busier goalkeeper and undoubtedly passed the audition on his return to favour, much to Sarri's belief.

But the Italian will privately acknowledge that the two-point gap between Chelsea and United cannot be closed until he deals with his gaps at the back.

He can't keep twisting with goalkeepers, fullbacks and centre-backs. At some point, he's got to stick with his best defence.

FULHAM: Rico, Odoi, Nordtveit, Ream, Bryan, Chambers, McDonald (Anguissa 62), Babel (Ayite 71), Cairney (Vietto 80), Sessegnon, Mitrovic

CHELSEA: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Ruediger, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho (Kovacic 68), Barkley (Loftus-Cheek 78), Willian, Higuain, Hazard (Pedro 74)