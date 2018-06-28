Neil Humphreys: Die Mannschaft die

Germany are the third successive holders to exit the World Cup at the group stage, after Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014.

At the final whistle, there were the tears of a crown, a lost crown. Germany are out. The world champions are out. Football has gone home.

Russia 2018 has witnessed not only one of the greatest upsets of the current tournament, but also of any tournament.

The mighty, glorious, jubilant South Koreans, the roaring pride of Asia, have kicked out the Germans in a stunning 2-0 victory.

GROUP F SOUTH KOREA GERMANY 2 0 (Kim Young Gwon 90+4, Son Heung Min 90+6)

Die Mannschaft have died on the World Cup group stage for the first time since 1938, making history of the worst kind after 16 consecutive journeys to the knockout stages.

The World Cup has turned upside down. Our world, as we once knew it, has turned upside down. Stop the clocks. Reset them. It's a different time, a different era, an era when the Germans are human, vulnerable and frail.

After the game, former England captain Gary Lineker had to update his famous quote on the Germans always winning.

It's a strange new, topsy-turvy world, one where the Germans are out, the English are in and anything could happen from here.

In the other Group F game, Sweden prevailed 3-0 against Mexico.

The Swedes went through with Mexico. The South Koreans are on their way back to Asia, their chests out, pride restored. The Germans are on their way to ignominy. Infamy beckons. No one back home is going to forgive or forget anytime soon.

This exit will sting because Germany have clearly lost their way.

Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history. Gary Lineker updating his famous quote on Twitter

Die Mannschaft have mislaid the one, fundamental characteristic that was as German as bratwurst sausages and Volkswagens. They've lost that Führungsspieler feeling, their leaders on the pitch, their football DNA.

Führungsspieler loosely translates as "leadership player", a uniquely German fusion for a uniquely Germanic quality.

I feel great but at the same time I feel a little bit empty. South Korea coach Shin Tae Yong

Good, bad or indifferent, the Teutonic battlers could always rely upon a little führungsspieler to go a long way.

A dour, largely average Germany side got all the way to the 2002 World Cup final with a healthy dose of leadership.

The last game we delivered a good performance was in the autumn of 2017. Germany defender Mats Hummels

But the current squad are heavy on creativity, but light on führungsspieler.

Only now perhaps, with the benefit of hindsight, can Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger's past impact upon Germany squads be accurately measured.

Those galvanising characters are gone. Sensitive artists have taken their place and it showed.

They failed to score in the first half of all their group-stage matches for the first time since Mexico 1970.

Indeed, the South Koreans came closest to breaking the deadlock, when Jung Woo Young hit a long, speculative swerving strike towards goal. Manuel Neuer dropped the shot and barely palmed the ball to safety.

Even the world's most confident sweeper-keeper struggled to maintain his concentration.

Ahead of Neuer, Germany were too ponderous, slow in midfield and aimless in attack.

Coach Joachim Loew made five changes to the line-up after that lucky win against Sweden, but any progress on the pitch was negligible.

The first half was arguably one of the worst of the tournament.

Suddenly, something dramatic finally happened to wake the snoozing Germans from their slumber - and it happened hundreds of kilometres away.

Sweden went ahead against Mexico in the 50th minute.

GOING HOME

The news slowly filtered through to Germany's coaching staff and players. They were going home, unless they found a little führungsspieler.

Panic set in. Loew threw on Mario Gomez and Thomas Mueller - as frustrated Germany fans wondered why the hapless Sami Khedira and the ineffective Leon Goretzka started in the first place.

Loew's desperate men set up camp in the South Korean half, but their attacking play became increasingly ragged.

A Gomez header, a sky-high Toni Kroos shot, a Mueller flick, a Marco Reus dipping effort, a low drive from Julian Brandt, they played pinball in their opponents' box.

But poor finishing or outstanding goalkeeping from Cho Hyun Woo denied a German escape.

And then, against every odd, South Korea scored their goals of a lifetime.

In stoppage time, defender Kim Young Gwon jabbed in a corner.

His finish looked offside, but the VAR intervened and the goal was correctly awarded.

When Son Heung Min added a decisive second, running the ball into an empty net after Neuer went AWOL as a sweeper-keeper, the stadium erupted. South Korea rocked. The World Cup exploded.

Loew's selections will now be questioned. Several inept playing performances will be analysed. But in the end, their Führungsspieler had vanished.

Without German leadership, they looked lost from beginning to a very sorry end.

The world champions are heading home and they won't even be missed.

