Neil Humphreys: Do not let Cavani leave, Solskjaer

Edinson Cavani has been a huge hit at Manchester United despite the striker bagging just seven goals in 25 appearances.

There's a simple test to take regarding the uncertain future of Edinson Cavani. Speak to the AC Milan coach. Ask Stefano Pioli to pick the striker that he'd least like to face.

Pioli, a veteran of Serie A football, is likely to go with the hitman nicknamed El Matador.

He doesn't want a fit Cavani anywhere near his defenders tomorrow morning (Singapore time), when Manchester United host the Italian side in the Europa League last 16, first leg.

ROUND OF 16, 1ST LEG MANCHESTER UNITED AC MILAN

Cavani brings uncertainty, which brings risk and potential chaos.

Milan do not fancy the idea of conceding a single, gilt-edged opportunity to Cavani for the same reason that the Red Devils would be hasty in letting him go.

He rarely misses. Even at the age of 34, his instinctive movement between defenders is unrivalled at his current club.

Bruno Fernandes steals goals and plaudits from a deeper position but, when it comes to the rare art of pickpocketing a centre-back, Cavani remains in a league of his own at Old Trafford.

In the UK, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, former masters of the six-yard universe, have eulogised Cavani's knack of gambling on where and when the final ball will come and nipping past a dumbstruck defender.

A little slower and more brittle, perhaps, but Cavani offers a priceless example of consistent poaching to the stuttering forwards around him.

Seven goals in 25 appearances do not indicate a huge return for the Uruguayan, but those figures require context. He's still shaking off a knock that ruled him out for four games. He also missed the Manchester Derby.

When he was around, reliable service was in short supply. Fatigue took hold and United's goal drought has been well documented.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's formation and tactics usually rely on springing sudden counter-attacks. But United had lacked a spring in the step.

The sudden counter-attacks had been notable for their absence (the derby victory notwithstanding).

Cavani's form and fitness have undoubtedly stagnated of late, leading to speculation that he's off at the end of the season.

His father insisted that there was "a 60 per cent chance" of the Uruguayan striker returning to South America, with Boca Juniors the likely destination.

Subsequent reports insist that Cavani is content to stay in Manchester ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

On fan forums, there was a view that Cavani had essentially served his purpose of keeping the seat warm for Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has now scored a ludicrous 47 goals in as many appearances since joining the Bundesliga club in January last year and has been linked with every elite outfit in Europe, especially the Red Devils.

GROOM HAALAND

But Cavani and Haaland do not necessarily need to be viewed as an either-or proposition. Why should Cavani make way for Haaland when he could spend a season grooming and fine-tuning his successor instead?

Obviously, the 20-year-old wrecking crew appears to be hurtling towards the finished article at a dizzying speed.

His height, build and freakish speed already allow him to tear through teams like a blonde terminator.

But training with one of the most dependable strikers of the last decade can only accelerate his charge to the summit.

Cavani and Haaland could become the most intoxicating master and apprentice duo since the Emperor took Darth Vader under his wing.

In the meantime, Cavani is United's best option against European heavyweights.

Marcus Rashford wins hearts and minds with one empathetic social welfare campaign after another, but he doesn't dominate boxes quite like the elder statesman alongside him.

Against Chelsea and Crystal Palace, the spirited forward was never less than committed, but lacked Cavani's wonderful economy of movement.

The same can usually be said of the exasperating Anthony Martial. As the 25-year-old tiptoes into Theo Walcott's territory of stalled potential, the rest of us still wonder when - or if - the French forward, who doesn't boast Cavani's decisiveness, will ever quite live up to his reputation.

Whether these things are born or made is a matter for Solskjaer to decide on the training ground. But right now, his striking options are limited.

Solskjaer should take that test and imagine he has one shot against Milan in their last-16 tie, one clear sight of goal in a tight contest. Among his forwards, whom would he pick to take the shot?

Solskjaer already knows the answer. It's the one who cannot be allowed to leave.