Neil Humphreys: Don't go flaky, France

The world's smallest violin plays just for Didier Deschamps. The France coach is that guy who agonises over his extraordinary wealth.

His diamond shoes are too tight, his wallet is too small for his $50 notes and he needs a bigger World Cup team to accommodate all his superstars.

What do you give the man who has everything? Maybe the bravery to pick his best XI and stick with it.

Just a week from Les Bleus' opening World Cup game against Australia, Deschamps still has the air of a trust fund baby who can't decide between the Porsche or the Lamborghini.

France's 1-1 draw against the United States in their final friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time) was inconsequential in terms of the result, but the Lyon crowd booed the confused bunch at half-time with good reason.

It wasn't so much that Deschamps' best XI were a goal down against the kids of America, toiling to overcome a shattered nation looking to rebuild after a failed qualification campaign.

It was the sense of deja vu, another Groundhog Day for a galaxy of sputtering stars, another reminder of that Stade de France shocker two years ago.

In just about every position, the French boasted a superior player in the Euro 2016 final against Portugal - except one. But Cristiano Ronaldo went off injured after 25 minutes.

For the hosts, the trophy was there for the taking, but Deschamps refused to go for broke. He ordered too many men to stay back, to keep something in reserve, just in case.

The fear of losing in front of an expectant nation appeared to suppress the audacity required to triumph.

For many in France, Les Bleus' failure was Deschamps' failure. His inability to settle on a preferred line-up, playing style or even a regular formation has seen a nation's expectations shrink.

Yesterday's draw was the latest example of a coach still not quite sure of his World Cup template and a team of players still in search of their best positions.

Paul Pogba played on the right of a midfield diamond against the US, but insists he's a box-to-box comic-book colossus who dominates games, when he's not in the hair salon or making freestyle rap videos.

Deschamps is not entirely sure where - or even when - he should play the footballer who has threatened to be the world's most complete midfielder for years now.

Les Bleus are blessed with Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi, a trio of midfield anchors that should be the envy of their World Cup rivals. But Deschamps still dithers like a jittery punter filling in his first 4D slip.

A surprisingly cautious coach by nature, the World Cup-winning skipper of 1998 typically favours a 4-4-2 with Pogba and Kante. But he also throws in a 4-3-3 to include Matuidi or even a diamond with Antoine Griezmann at the top.

The diamond allowed Deschamps to pick both the consistent Olivier Giroud and the precocious Kylian Mbappe against the US, demonstrating either Deschamps' eagerness to include all of his diverse attacking talents or his reluctance to drop any of them.

At times, Deschamps can look like a rookie P.E. teacher picking too many kids for a game because he's scared of upsetting anyone in his first lesson.

He struggles to display the purpose and resolution that defined his journey to World Cup glory in 1998. Ironically, Deschamps hasn't really nurtured a Deschamps-like leader in the dressing room

In terms of pure aesthetic talent, there's an argument that France 2018 are perhaps a slight upgrade on France 1998, certainly in terms of squad depth.

Les Bleus' rather workmanlike industry guided them towards the '98 final, thanks in large part to their unyielding generals Deschamps and Emmanuel Petit.

Such resolute leadership was conspicuous by its absence at Euro 2016 and again in the lacklustre friendly against the US yesterday.

In some ways, the indecisive, occasionally flaky, French are built in their coach's image, supremely talented, but far too timid for their own good.

Deschamps should have the courage of his convictions this time around and remember that his selection "nightmares" are the stuff of dreams for almost every other manager.

Besides, Euro 2016 was a barely tolerated setback for the best French squad in a generation. Deschamps won't survive a second failure in Russia.

