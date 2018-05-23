Neil Humphreys: Emery needs more money

“If you look at his track record with Valencia and Sevilla... on a limited budget competing against the big boys in Spain, he did exceptionally well.” – Former Gunners striker Alan Smith on Unai Emery (above)

Officially, Mikel Arteta's lack of coaching experience convinced Arsenal to look elsewhere.

Unofficially, Arsenal's lack of cash convinced Arteta to stay at Manchester City.

Either way, the Gunners are going with Unai Emery, the safe choice, a handy attribute for a club reluctant to open the safe.

According to reports, Arteta expected transfer control and an annual spending budget greater than £50 million (S$90m). Emery, it seems, will get neither.

A different face may sit in the Gunners dugout next season, but the club's penny-pinching prerequisites remain the same.

Unlike the bottomless pit of Qatari excess at Paris Saint-Germain, Emery will take over a club with a defined salary and transfer ceiling and an established "sell to buy" recruitment policy.

The 46-year-old knows how to balance the books. More pertinently, he worked wonders with limited budgets at both Sevilla and Valencia.

Arteta was a gambler's choice.

Emery represents an accountant's choice and his job description couldn't be clearer.

Return to the Champions League without breaking the bank. Repeat Valencia's third-placed finishes or Sevilla's Europa League success - on a budget.

But Emery's new English environment is more hostile to fiscally challenged underdogs.

Arsene Wenger had an identical mandate - spend less and finish in the top four - but he achieved neither.

In a last-ditch attempt to remain relevant, he convinced his employers to buy Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But Wenger never threatened to repeat Emery's heroics at Sevilla and Valencia, thanks to a more competitive league.

In La Liga, there's still enough space for a lesser light to shine behind Barcelona and Real Madrid and potentially snatch a Champions League spot.

But in the English Premier League, Arsenal finished sixth. At least four of the teams above them will outspend the Gunners in the summer. The other side - Tottenham Hotspur - currently boast a superior first XI.

Emery hasn't got to mind the gap. He's got to clear a chasm.

He's also inherited a disillusioned squad of over-indulged, under-performing lightweights who barely deserved to finish sixth.

A new manager brightens the mood, but it doesn't necessarily herald a new day.

So Emery's appointment certainly isn't a particularly surprising one, either professionally or historically. The Gunners actually have an impressive track record of recruiting coaches in strange places.

Apart from Wenger, George Graham was plucked from Millwall's Den and the legendary, Double-winning Bertie Mee had previously been the club's physio.

Besides, Emery is hardly a left-field selection. He won every domestic trophy available in France last season.

At 46, he's already managed Almeria, Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and PSG and boasts the managerial qualities that Wenger seemed to misplace.

In La Liga, Emery was respected for his discipline and tactical structure.

Even in Wenger's final game against Huddersfield Town, Arsenal were still labouring to find the right tactical blend.

Players and formations were changed constantly, but Wenger failed to get the best from Mesut Oezil, Jack Wilshere, Danny Welbeck and Mkhitaryan. And a consistent, obdurate back four has eluded the Gunners since the heady days of the Invincibles.

If nothing else, Emery's attention to microscopic detail, his love of video analysis and the minutiae of a player's positioning and performance should sort the defence out.

In the Arsenal boardroom, he might have come across as more of a George Graham to Arteta's Wenger, with a greater emphasis on intense preparation, collective responsibility and tactical organisation.

Such strengths once defined the indomitable Gunners. By the end of Wenger's reign, those strengths were noted for their absence.

Perhaps Emery's appointment should be viewed in this context. He's tasked with essentially the same job he had at PSG - to take Arsenal to the 'next level'.

At PSG, the next level was winning the Champions League. He failed.

At Arsenal, the next level is qualifying for the Champions League. He may well succeed.

Maybe that's as good as it gets in the short term and Gunners fans might want to realign their expectations accordingly.

Emery's history suggests he's the right manager to strengthen the defence, restore pride and nudge the North Londoners up the table on a restricted budget.

But he's going to need a lot more than £50 million to do anything else.