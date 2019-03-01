Neil Humphreys: EPL should thank mad Sarri

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri (left) says he expects goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (right) to be reinstated to the first team within the next two games.

Salvation came in the unlikely shape of a chain-smoking madman. Maurizio Sarri boldly went where few Chelsea managers had gone before. He took on player power and won.

His victory may prove bittersweet, as there's more chance of Britain staying in the European Union than there is of the Italian staying in West London, but the English Premier League owes him a debt of gratitude nonetheless.

Sarri's decision to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga for the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (Singapore time) was not straightforward, not in the current climate, and not at a club where mutinies came along more often than London buses.

Arrizabalaga will outlast Sarri at Stamford Bridge. There are 71 million reasons why the Spanish goalkeeper's position is secure. He's money in the bank.

But Sarri benched him anyway, replacing him with the amiable Willy Caballero, who deserves to keep his place at Fulham on Sunday.

Arrizabalaga's insubordination felt like a new low, even for an upside-down club that have long ignored conventional employer-employee relations. The blue-collar workers took charge of the factory years ago. They have the ear of the factory owner.

Or at least they did, until Roman Abramovich disappeared when his UK visa was cancelled.

As a result, Chelsea continue to operate in a bizarre state of flux. Abramovich doesn't know if he'll stay or sell. Without a clear line of communication with the Russian, managers don't know if they'll be backed or sacked, which leaves the players to pretty much do as they please.

Even so, Arrizabalaga's idiotic refusal to come off in the League Cup final really exposed the fragile, lopsided relationship between short-term managers and highly paid superstars.

The hierarchy in professional football, established across two centuries, was at risk of being exposed as a house of cards.

Had Arrizabalaga kept his place against Tottenham, the whole lot would've come down.

But he didn't. Sarri stood his ground and the illusion of managerial control endures. The house of cards remains. For now.

Sarri is still likely to pay the price for an unhealthy imbalance of power that Chelsea have perpetuated since 2003, when Abramovich arrived and began working his way through 15 permanent and temporary managers.

He worshipped his players. He signed them. He listened to their grievances, often against his managers' wishes. He put his footballers on pedestals. He put his managers on ticking time-bombs.

A dressing-room protest saw off Andre Villas-Boas. Eden Hazard lost his form under Jose Mourinho, but miraculously rediscovered his touch once the Portuguese man of war was vanquished.

Antonio Conte received no support from Abramovich when he fell out with Diego Costa and then suffered the indignity of having his face replaced with emojis in the FA-Cup winning photos on Willian's Instagram page. The Brazilian's petty dig at a departing, successful manager went unpunished.

But then player power has defeated bigger managers at bigger clubs.

At Manchester United, Paul Pogba took on both the dugout and the boardroom and triumphed.

In Pogba's 12 games before Mourinho's sacking, he scored just once and managed three assists.

In the EPL alone, he now has 11 goals and nine assists. He's a midfielder resurrected under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, an obvious beneficiary of a new manager's positive tactical shift.

United had to decide between Mourinho and Pogba. Tomorrow, Pogba will lead the midfield against Southampton. Mourinho will be sitting in a TV studio.

And if Chelsea have to choose between Arrizabalaga and Sarri in the long term, then the errant player wins. Every time.

So Sarri should enjoy his little victory. In asserting his authority, he has energised his line-up. Sarri-ball looks quicker, less stale, and Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante might yet have the legs to lead the Blues into the top four.

More importantly, a Chelsea manager has done the right thing with a rebel in his ranks, a rare event at Stamford Bridge and one not likely to be repeated.

Sarri's uplifting moment of redemption must be savoured now because he'll probably still get sacked at the end of the season.