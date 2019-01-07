Neil Humphreys: FA Cup a poisoned chalice for Liverpool?

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp needs to rest his best against Wolves and still win.

To be in the FA Cup or not to be in the FA Cup, that is the question for Juergen Klopp's Liverpool.

As the Reds prepare for their third-round tie at Wolves tomorrow (Singapore time), the debate rages. Should they go all out or pick the second stringers?

Here's a case for both sides.

WHY FA CUP EXIT HELPS REDS

Only hardcore Reds would be familiar with all the work of Adam Bogdan, Jose Enrique, Tiago Ilori, Brad Smith, Connor Randall, Cameron Brannagan, Kevin Stewart, Ryan Kent, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Christian Benteke and Jerome Sinclair.

But Klopp picked the lot in his ragtag bunch that faced Exeter City in the FA Cup three years ago, which neatly encapsulated his opinion of the competition.

He understands its heritage and the certain allure the cup retains among older supporters, but he's got bigger fish to fry. It's the English Premier League or bust this season. Fall short and Klopp may not entirely recover.

Besides, his players are exhausted. A 20-match unbeaten run comes at a cost.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have featured in all 28 matches in all competitions and it showed against Manchester City. Salah was a shadow of his usual self.

Sadio Mane (25 starts) and Georginio Wijnaldum (24) have also played through the fatigue and it was no coincidence that the fresher Fernandinho dominated midfield for City.

Klopp has already lost Dominic Solanke (sold) and Nathaniel Clyne (loan) to Bournemouth, after admitting that the pair deserved regular football.

So a tricky trip to Wolves presents a timely opportunity to give the likes of Simon Mignolet, Alberto Moreno, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri a start.

Klopp has hinted that he'll make wholesale changes, but the last time he tried something similar against the same team, it proved a disaster.

He made nine changes when Wolves went to Anfield for their fourth-round clash in 2017. Liverpool deservedly lost 2-1.

But the Reds were not five months away from potentially winning the title back then.

Salah, Firmino and Mane, who was a standout against City, not only need to recharge, they must also avoid unnecessary bumps and bruises.

Liverpool have largely avoided the kind of season-defining injuries that derail campaigns (even Pep Guardiola hasn't entirely coped without Kevin de Bruyne).

Wolves are just not worth the risk. The FA Cup might be steeped in history, but Liverpool must focus on making EPL history.

WHY FA CUP RUN HELPS REDS

One unlucky defeat is unfortunate, but two get the nerves jangling. And Liverpool don't handle jangling nerves particularly well.

Since their last title triumph in 1990, the Spice Boys, Rafa Benitez's failed contenders and Steven Gerrard's slip against Chelsea all conspired to create a club with the shakes, the jitters and the perpetual uncertainty.

There's still a slight fear of the inevitable Liverpool collapse. Two defeats in two games would only increase the unbearable tension around Anfield.

Nothing epitomises Liverpool's FA Cup dilemma more than Klopp's own relationship with football's oldest pot.

The German loves to espouse the English game's finest traditions, but he hasn't reached the fifth round once.

A cup run could well benefit the Reds, considering that they haven't gone beyond the last 16 in 10 of the previous 12 seasons.

Even the most cynical of Scousers would love a day in the Wembley sunshine and a chance to watch Klopp's Reds follow Gerrard, Owen, Dalglish, Rush and Keegan into the FA Cup final annals.

Still, the temporary joy of cup victory may not assuage the despair of 28 years of top-flight suffering.

CONCLUSION

The Reds should have their cake and eat it. Klopp needs to rest his best and still win and may therefore hedge his bets.

Select just enough regulars to hopefully establish a lead and then bring on the substitutes.

Ultimately, his final decision will rest upon an appraisal of his squad's mental state.

It's not a question of whether his Reds can handle another cup exit, but how they'll cope with two defeats in two games.

With a history of choking, Liverpool simply cannot develop a losing habit now.

