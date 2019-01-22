Neil Humphreys: Four reasons United are delightful to watch

Forward Marcus Rashford after scoring a goal against Brighton and Hove Albion on his 150th appearance for Manchester United.

LUKAKU OUT, RASHFORD IN, UNITED WIN

A tale of two strikers is a tale of two managers. Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are defined by their United No. 9s.

It's not a coincidence that on the night that Marcus Rashford celebrated his 150th United appearance with a delightful finish, Mourinho was in a TV studio, sounding like the boorish uncle in an all-night coffee shop.

He reminded the world that he found Didier Drogba. He shaped his beloved forward into the definitive battering ram.

The trouble is he spent the next decade trying to turn every other No. 9 into Drogba, including Lukaku and Rashford.

Lukaku is similar to Drogba, except he can't shoot, head, pass or hold up possession as well as Drogba.

And, despite his size, Lukaku goes over like a condemned building. But Rashford glides. He's quick and resourceful.

He takes gambles, too many for Mourinho's tastes, but never enough for Solskjaer. Trust breeds confidence. Solskjaer always picks Rashford, as if underlining the new emphasis on speed, invention and adventure.

Rashford has played in different positions for different managers, but has only one under Solskjaer. He knows a fellow striker when he sees one. Rashford has one objective: attack at every opportunity.

With Tottenham's Harry Kane injured, the 21-year-old is the best No. 9 on show. And his enthusiasm is infectious.

UNITED'S NEED FOR SPEED IS BACK

Just before Paul Pogba's penalty against Brighton & Hove Albion, Nemanja Matic swept a glorious, 30-metre diagonal pass to Pogba, the kind Matic stopped making under Mourinho.

Pogba dashed into the box, pursuing the kind of run he'd stopped making under Mourinho. Foul. Penalty. Goal. United were well and truly back.

Pogba, Rashford and Anthony Martial all attempted mazy dribbles, the kind of stirring charges that had vanished under Mourinho.

Solskjaer has encouraged a sense of mischief, a real playfulness among the Red Devils.

It's hard to know what they'll do next or where they'll do it. It's football permanently on the front foot and the most entertaining on offer in the English Premier League.

CITY SLUGGISH, LIVERPOOL DISTRACTED

At half-time between Huddersfield and Manchester City, an unexpected thought leapt to mind.

City were no longer the most exciting side in Manchester. Had United been playing at the same time, then the remote control would've been called upon.

Pep Guardiola has certainly noticed the lethargy, which makes his omission of Riyad Mahrez so surprising.

Mahrez lacks consistency, but his greatest asset remains unpredictability - an asset in short supply against Huddersfield. Perhaps the limited opposition played a part, but City were, for the most part, dull.

That's a criticism that can never be levelled at Liverpool. The 4-3 win over Crystal Palace was a thriller of sorts, but one in the B-movie category, a scruffy example of quantity over quality.

The Reds won't care about the aesthetics of course. It's the Premier League trophy or eternal ignominy. Squeaky bums, chewed fingernails and three points will do from now until the dream becomes mathematical reality.

But Liverpool didn't perform like title favourites and Juergen Klopp knew it. James Milner's suspension and a mini-defensive crisis means victory by any means necessary from now on.

It won't be as pretty as United but, then, there's nothing prettier than an open-top bus parade. Liverpool have different priorities now.

IT'S A MESS IN LONDON

Tottenham Hotspur were lucky to beat Fulham, Chelsea were utterly hopeless against Arsenal and the Gunners can't decide whether they're improving or in perpetual crisis.

Mauricio Pochettino has lost Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung Min just to remind the Spurs manager that Fernando Llorente can't be trusted in a forward line.

Chelsea also lack a decent No. 9 and anything resembling a backbone, such was their feeble showing at Arsenal.

With a midfield diamond, the Gunners were resolute, compact and tough to break down. They were decisive, certainly, but didn't delight with the same joie de vivre as Solskjaer's Red Devils. Who'd have thought it?

To sustain interest, the EPL needs a compelling title race and a United side that leave us captivated rather than comatose. Right now, we are blessed to have both.