Neil Humphreys: Gareth Bale must stay in the EPL

One glorious image captured the reason Gareth Bale must stay in the English Premier League.

It's not about the EPL. It's about Wales and the World Cup.

The odds of the Dragons reaching Qatar 2022 are already slim. Without a match-fit Bale, they are negligible.

For an elite athlete, the Holy Grail is anything that remains unattainable. World Cup qualification is the only itch that Bale still needs to scratch.

He said as much in that wonderful photograph.

As the final whistle confirmed Wales' 1-0 victory against the Czech Republic, Bale roared as teammate Jonny Williams embraced him.

Bale's fists were clenched. His forearms bulged. The relief was palpable, but so was the joy. When was the last time Bale revealed himself in such a raw and honest way?

The master of the non-committal interview, Bale obviously makes a point to say nothing of his true feelings, obviously, while still being superficially polite, obviously, mostly by saying "obviously" a lot.

But the Welsh skipper revealed himself at the end of a tense World Cup qualifier. He wants what his fortune cannot buy - a place in the World Cup. And he can't achieve that from a Real Madrid bench, obviously.

His recent, seemingly contradictory comments about his short-term future arguably said more about the relentless nature of the news cycle than his thought process.

A non-story about his contract arrangement somehow became a controversial story, as it was wilfully misinterpreted for easy headlines.

First, he was supposedly being disrespectful to his temporary team, Tottenham Hotspur, in suggesting that he'd gone to Spurs to improve his fitness and play more. Well, obviously, that's why every player goes out on loan.

The 31-year-old forward was immediately accused of belittling the EPL club, seeing Spurs as a stepping stone to something better.

So he clarified his banal comments with more banal comments, insisting that he wasn't being disrespectful, but the one-year deal means that he's obligated to return to Spain, obviously.

Somehow, his dull response was inferred as insulting to both clubs, as he didn't seem to want to be anywhere, when all he was really guilty of was being boring.

WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION

The only time Bale really sparkles, when the lights behind the eyes seem to glow for something other than the next 18 holes, is when the conversation turns to Wales' hopes of World Cup qualification.

Against the Czech Republic, there were flashes of the old Bale. When he scurried away on the left flank and whipped an exquisite cross for Daniel James to nod home, the legend broke cover.

This was a flashback to the kid who famously humiliated Maicon. This was Britain's finest football export, in a literal sense, with four Champions League titles to his name. He still pops up in a Welsh jersey when duty calls.

The pace has slowed. Markers are rarely left in a different postcode any more. But how many elite footballers can dig out a ball like that in a cagey, crucial World Cup qualifier?

Maybe attaining the unattainable really is the motivational driving force. With four Champions League medals, a Euro 2016 semi-final appearance and a burgeoning bank account, there is no challenge remaining except history itself.

Wales haven't qualified for the World Cup since 1958 and Bale is quietly navigating the autumnal days of his career to change that.

Like Roger Federer and tennis grand slams, perhaps Bale is slyly designing his training and playing time around Wales' calendar.

Intriguingly, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho had expressed his frustration at mysterious scans, injuries and feelings that were ruling Bale out of selection. And yet, in recent weeks, the injury-prone attacker seems reborn.

Ten goals in 25 appearances and a sudden resurgence in club form have certainly benefited Bale's preparations for his country.

Maybe there was a simple truth in those banal comments after all. He needed Tottenham for Wales' key fixtures, no more, no less. He couldn't make the same impact if his nights were still being spent in the Real Madrid stands.

Maybe it was never about Real or Tottenham. They were smaller pieces in a Welsh puzzle. He'll just play wherever he's got the best pathway to Qatar 2022.

And that's the EPL, obviously.