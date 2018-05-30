Neil Humphreys: Get ready for the biggest show on Earth

Brazil’s Neymar getting back into shape following a foot surgery in March.

England striker Raheem Sterling is already being savaged in the British media, which can only mean one thing. The World Cup is on its way.

For the purist, it's the finest example of sport's healing ability to bring different communities together. For the punter, it's a chance to make money at Singapore Pools.

Either way, the World Cup unites us like no other event on the planet.

To cater to everyone - the veterans and the first-timers - here's a practical, wacky guide to watching the World Cup in Singapore.

Beware the overnight expert

He can be found in every office and housing estate in Singapore.

Most of the time, the overnight expert has little interest in the world game, a knowledge that barely extends beyond Manchester United playing in red and David Beckham being sexy.

But, when the World Cup comes around, the overnight expert springs into action because a) there is gambling involved, b) no one wants to feel left out and c) there is gambling involved.

The overnight expert is easy to spot because he speaks as if he sleeps with a Big Book of Cheesy Cliches.

For the next four weeks, expect to hear things like: "I'm backing Sweden because it's a game of two halves and the ball is round. And the Swedes are great at putting things together because of, er, you know, Ikea."

Beware the actual expert

Of course, the only individual more insufferable than the overnight expert is the actual expert.

For the actual expert, the World Cup is the geeky gift that keeps on giving. This guy is the Sherlock of football statistics.

With absolute certainty, he'll say: "Germany will not win the World Cup because coach Joachim Loew won in 2014 and no national coach has lifted consecutive World Cups since Italy's Vittorio Pozzo in 1938.

"Secondly, no team have won the World Cup after winning the Confederations Cup, which Germany won last year. All of which conclusively proves that Germany will fail and I have never had a girlfriend."

(Yes, those above facts about World Cup coaches are true. Yes, I knew them without looking them up. Yes, I'm grateful that I got married before my wife discovered my true identity.)

Beware the permutations pest

He's the guy with the World Cup wall chart, a bright marker pen, a calculator and no life.

He lives for World Cup fixture permutations. His every waking moment is devoted to World Cup fixture permutations.

Just wish him a good morning and he'll reply: "If England get out of Group G, they'll face Poland in the last-16, then Germany in the quarter-finals, then Argentina in the semis before meeting Portugal in the final."

He smiles, far too smugly, as if explaining the Big Bang theory, but sounds a little foolish because a) the World Cup hasn't started yet and b) England are rubbish.

Beware the media hysteria

The last World Cup kicked off on Thursday, June 12, 2014 with Brazil against Croatia. I saw the match with hundreds of mad Brazilians at Rio de Janeiro Airport.

By Saturday, June 14, 2014, media commentators were already wondering if it was the greatest World Cup ever. Only 48 hours had passed. Bouts of diarrhoea last longer.

But a hatful of goals from Brazil, Holland, Chile and Colombia soon turned the football media into that really needy guy at his own party constantly telling his guests that they're having the best time ever!

It wasn't. I should know. I was covering England's defeats by Italy and Uruguay. I had more fun at my last prostate check.

Beware the tired TV commentator

There will be many matches, played at ungodly hours, one after the other. TV commentators have their work cut out trying to come up with original analyses every night.

So if you can't beat them, get drunk with them. Take a swig of something potent whenever you hear the following words and phrases: spirit, determination, passion, 110 per cent, pace and power (always in that order), stonewall penalty, at this level of football, at the end of the day and, most of all, listen out for the pluralising of absolutely everything. That's always a personal favourite.

In punditry speak, World Cup nations must compete with "The Brazils, the Germanys and the Spains". While every footballer wants to be bracketed with "The Ronaldos, the Messis and the Hazards".

Whenever you hear a pointless plural in a commentary, down a double of something strong. You'll have less control of your body parts than a Liverpool goalkeeper in a Champions League final.

Beware sudden noises in your estate

The first time it happened at my old housing estate, I thought someone had died after an energetic sex act.

The unexpected grunt in the small hours, the explosive groan after dark, the sensual "ooh" drifting across the corridors, it can sound like the Playboy Mansion has set up shop on the void deck.

It's just a World Cup goal being celebrated in your block. If it's an England goal scored in the knockout stages by a Manchester United footballer, it'll measure on the Richter scale.

However, if a scruffy goal from any nation confirms a score-line on your next-door neighbour's betting slip, you'll think he's hosting an orgy.

Beware the sleep deprivation

The time difference between Singapore and Russia isn't the worst, but it's hardly perfect.

Expect workplaces to morph into sets from The Walking Dead, with shuffling, scruffy souls in search of caffeine.

They'll speak in indecipherable grunts, occasionally muttering things like "VAR sucks", "why doesn't Mesut Oezil play like that for Arsenal" and "I'm gonna eat one ball tonight".

It will mean nothing to the uninitiated, but everything to the World Cup warriors. They'll nod off in meetings only to wake with a sudden cry of "Kevin de Bruyne is a ginger genius!"

Don't worry. It'll soon pass.

In the meantime, savour every grouchy, sleep-deprived minute of the greatest show on Earth.

We can always sleep through next season, just like Mesut Oezil will for Arsenal.

