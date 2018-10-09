Neil Humphreys: Guardiola gets special treatment, compared to Mourinho

Pep Guardiola's (right) Manchester City, Juergen Klopp's (left) Liverpool and Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are level on 20 points at the top of the English Premier League.

There was a tale of one city with two clubs. They entered the same enemy territory at the same time of year and left with the same result.

One leader was praised for his tactical shift. The other was savaged for parking more buses than the Boon Lay interchange.

Whatever one's opinion on Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, it's hard not to conclude that they are treated differently and the Portuguese prophet of doom has a point.

It's that point he picked up at Anfield last October, following a 0-0 draw that wasn't so much anti-football as it was non-football.

Knives were drawn and obituaries written. Mourinho was the monster of Manchester United, practically peeing on the proud club's legacy.

He stopped the presses at Liverpool and wrote his own negative headlines. In some ways, he's been a dead coach walking ever since.

Guardiola's Manchester City essentially did the same thing at Anfield on Sunday, but he earned himself an eight out of 10 with a few media outlets.

Mourinho's United stole a negative point. Guardiola's City earned a positive point.

What's the difference? Perhaps nothing. It's a matter of perception.

Considering Manchester City last won at Anfield in 2003 and Juergen Klopp is kryptonite for Guardiola, then a 0-0 draw was an improvement of sorts.

Guardiola dropped in Bernardo Silva as a disciplined No. 8 and established a back six with Fernandinho offering protection.

And it worked. Of course it worked. City's defence is perhaps the most expensively assembled rearguard in football history, tasked with keeping a clean sheet against a trophy-less side.

This wasn't the conquest of Everest, but a cynical attempt to stop the gegenpressing and deny that grinning German nemesis.

As a spectacle, the draw was the antithesis of the 4-3 thriller at Anfield back in January, when Liverpool's rampaging forwards got behind City's defence for fun and Klopp really got under Guardiola's skin.

Once bitten, twice as defensive, and it's genuinely fascinating to read such contrasting coverage of a similar approach.

Last October, Mourinho was clobbered for his Anfield stalemate, beaten over the head with his own buses for crimes against football.

UNWITTING VICTIM

Of course, the master of martyrdom tends to wallow in the criticism, but he is an unwitting victim in one respect.

He's been spun around in the perfect storm of United's recent history, the rising cult of Saint Fergie and the omnipresence of the Class of 92 in a TV studio.

Guardiola has none of that. He suffers no real criticism because City have no real history. There's no ghost of Fergie on his shoulder, going on about past dynasties.

Despite City's bottomless pit of petrodollars, Gary Neville doesn't grip a microphone, denounce the United Arab Emirates' PR project and call the club's hierarchy a "disgrace".

TV producers cannot call recently retired City legends for easy clickbait.

There's no City equivalent of Rio Ferdinand or Paul Scholes to scowl in front of a camera and lambast Guardiola for playing two holding midfielders.

As an institution, Manchester City just can't generate the stomach-churning love and exasperation and the vein-throbbing hate and animosity that United generate on a daily basis.

So Guardiola gets a pass.

Instead, there's admiration for the effective defensive partnership of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, but that's surely what £110 million (S$199.3m) should buy in the transfer market.

A more critical analysis might wonder why a billion-dollar squad didn't pursue a more adventurous line of attack or challenge Riyad Mahrez's farcical penalty miss.

Just imagine, for a moment, the foaming outrage if Mourinho had allowed a player with a patchy track record (five misses in his last eight) to take and miss such a decisive penalty.

Even the personal adjectives used to describe the two managers are poles apart, to the point of sounding vindictive.

Guardiola is the cerebral, suave one, a Renaissance man in a knitted sweater. But Mourinho is frequently depicted as an eccentric cross between Doc Brown and Howard Hughes, a mad recluse hiding in his hotel.

Apparently, the grey hair and the darkening rings beneath the eyes are the sure signs of an untidy mind and an unravelling manager.

Or, maybe, he just looks like a 55-year-old man, eight years Guardiola's senior.

Without a doubt, Guardiola is succeeding at City where Mourinho is failing at United, but the contrast in recent coverage is quite remarkable in its subjectivity.

They have both orchestrated cynical, tedious 0-0 draws at Anfield, even though City have a vastly superior squad to United, then and now.

But Guardiola is still very much the messiah and Mourinho is still the naughty boy.