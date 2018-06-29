Neil Humphreys: Hail the devil in disguise

Four years ago, almost to the day, World Cup fans took photos beside a poster on Copacabana Beach.

They waited patiently for their chance to stick their elbow in Luis Suarez's mouth.

He was there on the famous Brazilian boulevard, Uruguay's enfant terrible, roaring from the poster, advertising a sports brand, his goofy jaws wider than Steven Spielberg's shark.

He was supposed to be public enemy No.1, but giggling Uruguayans stood next to his image, pretending to be "bitten".

The bizarre moment crystallised Suarez's strange relationship with the football public. He's both loved and loathed - often at the same time. Accept no imitations. He's the ultimate pantomime villain.

We all love a bogeyman. But Suarez has played the villain for so long, he's at risk of becoming the hero.

Four years ago, he gave Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini a love bite and kissed his World Cup goodbye.

On Sunday morning (Singapore time), he could break all kinds of records and guide Uruguay past Portugal and into the quarter-finals.

With seven goals in World Cup Finals, he stands just one behind Uruguay's all-time top scorer, Oscar Miguez.

Against Russia, he pulled off the rare feat of scoring in three consecutive tournaments.

More pertinently, he has found his groove ahead of the Round of 16.

Everything is falling into place for a forward who was considered dead and buried at the World Cup four years ago - or eight years ago, depending on your views on unrepentant cheating and eating centre-backs.

Suarez doesn't do half-measures. He plays on the very edge, the Keith Richards of World Cups.

He's all in, every time. A life of excess is a way of a life for the incorrigible scoundrel.

And yet there's empathy, particularly in Uruguay, for a wayward striker with more luck and lives than a cat holding the winning 4D ticket.

In 2010, Suarez was sent off in the quarter-final against Ghana after blocking a goal-bound header with his hands. The subsequent penalty was missed and he danced around like a cheeky street urchin.

Rather than apologise, he doubled down. "The Hand of God now belongs to me," he said.

Uruguayans loved it.

In 2014, he was kicked out of the World Cup for doing his best Dracula on Chiellini, showing yet again a disturbing fondness for flesh. He had bitten two previous opponents in other matches.

He was handed lengthy suspensions, but the country didn't turn against their troubled icon.

He became a martyr instead, an alleged victim of those callous Fifa suits trying to put down Uruguay's working-class hero.

Players and coaches backed their recalcitrant biter. The President of Uruguay, Jose Mujica, called Fifa "sons of b******".

To an outsider, Suarez seems to live a charmed life, a repeat offender who enjoys surreal levels of public affection, no matter how repugnant his crimes.

In Uruguay, however, Suarez is the poverty-stricken kid made good. He's one of their own, the man in every mirror.

The son of divorced parents, he played football in the same streets he swept to earn pennies for his family.

Even now, the multi-millionaire superstar of Barcelona and Uruguay still plays as he once played in Montevideo streets - for every inch. He just isn't conditioned to compromise. Ever.

That's why Uruguayans queued up to take selfies in front of his poster, despite his biting disgrace. That's why they are willing him to break every record and overwhelm the obdurate Portuguese.

At 31, he's quieter and a tad slower, but the hunger remains.

Against Russia, he chased every scrap like a tongue-flapping canine, taking advantage of coach Oscar Tabarez's balanced set-up.

It's no coincidence that Suarez and Edinson Cavani both scored in the same game for the first time in the Tabarez era.

Uruguay's tenacious back four, with additional protection from Lucas Torreira, allows their midfield diamond to support the two heavyweights up front.

Five goals scored and none conceded in the group stages are a testament to Tabarez's tactical structure.

But even the most disciplined team need a jack in the box. Uruguay can't beat Portugal without their street-fighting man.

And if we're being honest, we all want Suarez to hang around in Russia. Earnest heroes can be inspirational, but anti-heroes are much more fun.

Suarez might have one foot in retirement, but the fire rages on.

After the Russia win, a journalist asked why he wasn't smiling.

Suarez scowled. "What a waste of time," he said. "Next question."

It's reassuring to know that the devil still lurks within.

PREDICTIONS

Uruguay to win 2-1

"Portugal depend a lot on Ronaldo so if they can stop him, Uruguay will win."

- Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic

Uruguay to win 2-1

"It'll be close but Uruguay have been playing well and performing. They are also very strong in attack."

- Former Lions goalkeeper Lionel Lewis

