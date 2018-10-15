Neil Humphreys: How Loew can he go?

Joachim Loew has turned into the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

In the German fairy tale, the cunning leader gathered all the youngsters and led them away, never to be seen again.

Loew has done something similar with Germany's national squad.

In just over a year, the coach has turned a fledgling dynasty into farcical despair.

In July 2017, he conducted a Confederations Cup final triumph with an orchestra of second stringers and precocious kids.

He won the 2014 World Cup with the A team. He lifted the Confederations Cup with a C team. He ruled with kings and kids, laying the foundations for an empire.

I understand that there is a debate and we have to deal with it. In the next two days, I will focus entirely on preparing the team... and not on the debates in public. Germany coach Joachim Loew on speculation about his future

But Loew has turned into a Teutonic version of Alan Hansen, essentially saying that he can win nothing with kids.

He's persisted with the old guard, ignored rising stars and left his once embryonic empire on the brink of collapse.

After yesterday morning's (Singapore time) humiliating 3-0 defeat by Holland, the final days of Loew's reign potentially beckon. Lose against France on Wednesday morning and it's over. Twelve years of steady progress has been lost in just over 12 weeks of hurt.

Through the fog of perpetual defeat, Loew looks like yesterday's man because he remained stubbornly loyal to yesterday's men.

Thomas Mueller's goals guided Germany towards the Maracana at the 2014 World Cup, but he failed to replicate his Brazilian form in subsequent tournaments.

And yet, he was still picked against Holland and failed to score, inevitably, as Die Mannschaft finished a third consecutive competitive game without scoring.

Germany had never previously gone three games without scoring. It's one of many unwanted records now stuck, limpet-like, to Loew's diminishing legacy.

In their five competitive matches since the World Cup kicked off, the Germans managed 107 attempts on goal. They found the net just twice.

Holland, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, defeated their oldest enemies for the first time in 16 years.

And the last time Germany lost three games in a row, Back to the Future was the biggest movie of the year. It was 1985.

But Loew doesn't need a time-travelling DeLorean. He's already stuck in the past.

Leon Goretzka and Julian Draxler were standout performers in last year's Confederations Cup and were tipped for the starting XI.

Julian Brandt was also expected to rule the wing, Niklas Suele appeared ready to bolster a creaking back four and Leroy Sane is adored at Manchester City.

But there's less love from Loew. All five have failed to win their manager's trust, despite the laboured outings of his fading regulars.

Loew has allowed Germany to become a country for old men.

Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng are struggling to rekindle their defensive relationship, with the latter off the pace and out of sorts for some time.

Up front, Loew has retained a soft spot for the erratic, lumbering journeyman (think Mario Gomez) and picked Mark Uth against Holland. The debutant is 27 and without a goal for Schalke this season.

And yet, Loew shunted Tim Werner across to the left - Sane's natural position - to accommodate Uth.

Indeed, Loew's baffling insistence on throwing accomplished footballers into unfamiliar positions (think Philipp Lahm) has reached its nadir with Joshua Kimmich.

Still only 23, Kimmich was considered the enlightened embodiment of the next generation; quick, intelligent and comfortable in possession.

He was one of the few to escape the nation's wrath after the 2018 World Cup debacle. At right-back, he was Germany's standout performer.

In the Nations League, however, he was deployed in his former midfield role. It hasn't worked.

So, to recap, Loew opted for ageing centre-backs against Holland, an out-of-position central midfielder and right-back (Matthias Ginter earns his living at centre-back), a fading forward and an irrelevant striker.

And he left Sane, Draxler, Brandt and Suele on the bench.

After the World Cup mess, Loew retained his position on the promise that he would cut away the deadwood and cherry-pick the best from the Confederations Cup winners.

He didn't. Sami Khedira and Gomez were dropped, but that barely counts as they were peripheral figures. Mesut Oezil retired in protest, a decision that was also poorly handled at management level.

Everyone else is still around and still losing.

Loew's greatest strength has morphed into a glaring weakness. Loyalty has turned into misguided loyalty.

And now the French are poised to finish him off. He will not survive a fourth successive defeat.

In the fairy tale, the Pied Piper of Hamelin punished the Germans by selecting many youngsters, only to make them disappear. And now, the Germans may punish Loew for doing exactly the same thing.