Neil Humphreys: It's now or never, Reds

Liverpool fans were adamant that the job was done. Been there, done that, bought the T-shirt. Literally.

In 2014, enterprising vendors flogged shirts outside Anfield with that infamous, cocky claim emblazoned across the chest.

Premier League champions.

Four years on, the embarrassment lingers. But that despair has given way to hope. There are title mutterings on Merseyside. The Anfield faithful know that this season represents their greatest opportunity since 2014.

They have a different manager, a different squad, but the same, exasperating obstacle remains.

Mohamed Salah will have a stronger supporting cast around him this term. PHOTO: AFP

Those moneybags in Manchester City jerseys still block Liverpool's path. If Juergen Klopp can't find a way through this season, there's a feeling that he may never will.

Three years of Klopp have been rewarded with three years of steady progress, culminating with an unlucky loss in the Champions League final.

Liverpool had the finest front three in the country last season and the most devastating forward in Mo Salah. He was expected to walk like an Egyptian, but ran Anfield like a pharaoh.

A record haul of 32 goals in a 38-game season, along with that vicious foul from Sergio Ramos, highlighted how much he's loved and loathed by Liverpool fans and opponents respectively.

But Salah wasn't enough. Nor were Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The gap between Liverpool and City remained a chasm, a humiliating 25 points, so the club's American owners have doubled down.

More than £170 million (S$300m) has been lavished on four players. Like Jose Mourinho in his prime, the German coach seems to have secured precise pieces in a title-chasing puzzle.

The arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita have boosted the Reds' engine room, with the former costing £43.7 million for good reason.

From Fernandinho to N'Golo Kane and Nemanja Matic, no serious EPL contender leaves home without a dependable anchor capable of babysitting the back four.

FAB ROLE

Liverpool's high-risk gegenpressing, though easy on the eye, was occasionally easy on opposing forwards, too. Fabinho must retrieve possession between the lines.

Xherdan Shaqiri represents the kind of luxury item that Sir Alex Ferguson favoured in Manchester United's heyday, a jack in the box ready to pop up and scare jittery defenders.

He's a low-risk signing with the promise of a high-return in tight contests.

But Alisson will make or break Liverpool's season. Klopp saw the difference a confident, ball-playing goalkeeper could make within a similar tactical template and suffered the consequences.

City's goalkeeping situation went from laughable to impregnable with a single signing. Ederson turned Pep Guardiola's counter-pressers into title winners.

Klopp spent an inflated £65 million on Alisson in a bid to follow in Guardiola's footsteps.

With those four signings, the Reds have quietly morphed from being an entertaining cup side, aesthetically pleasing but occasionally infuriating, into a first XI that is arguably a match for City's serial winners.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Keita and the triple terrors up front form a comfortable, attack-minded core that could take on just about anyone, home or away, domestically and across Europe.

There's still time to sign a left-back, to strengthen the squad further, as Klopp must be aware of that ticking clock.

After three years, the cycle is close to complete. Liverpool's peak is fast approaching. The Reds have a responsibility not only to their supporters, but also to the EPL generally.

Klopp's likely lads are now outfitted to challenge City's alarming domination, a supremacy fuelled by pots of petrodollars that cannot be matched elsewhere.

It's now or never, in a very literal sense, as another City success may push them over the Lancastrian hills and far away for years to come.

Only the Merseysiders can realistically prevent the EPL from turning into an unwanted one-club monopoly.

A Liverpool title win could also prove to be a win for English football.

LIVERPOOL

Manager: Juergen Klopp

Last season's finish: 4th

Key Player: Mohamed Salah

Key transfers in: Fabinho (AS Monaco, £43.7m or S$77.38m), Naby Keita (RB Leipzig, £52.75m), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City, £13.5m), Alisson (AS Roma, £65m)

Key transfers out: Emre Can (Juventus, free), Jon Flanagan (Rangers, free), Paulo Alves (Wolverhampton Wanderers, free transfer), Danny Ward (Leicester, £12.5m)

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Kamil Grabara, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Connor Randall, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Lazar Markovic, Sheyi Ojo, Pedro Chirivella, Curtis Jones, Rafael Camacho

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Rhian Brewster