Neil Humphreys: It's a tale of one City

Check the calendar. The date seems wrong. This isn't the right time for football to return, surely.

Hugo Loris was only just holding the World Cup aloft, with his Les Bleus buddies singing in the rain.

The gap between Russia 2018 and the English Premier League's new season seems farcically small, certainly smaller than the expected canyon between Manchester City and the rest in the coming months.

Football is a winter sport, but winter isn't coming. Britain is still melting in the kind of temperatures usually found in Marine Parade rather than Manchester.

A new season has arrived with alarming haste. It seems like only yesterday that Manchester City were pummelling opponents in a visceral exhibition of sporting masochism, inflicting maximum pain with minimal effort - for fun.

And that's really the point. Nothing has changed. From last season to this, another 10 months of Groundhog Days beckon, another campaign of one-sided romps and worrying mismatches.

World Cup superstars may return later than the rest, but only one handicap threatens to dominate a Dickensian narrative. It's a tale of two cities - Manchester City and every other city foolish enough to take on the silverware addicts getting high on their own petrodollar supply.

Pep Guardiola, a manager who considers title defences to be a way of life, has signed Riyad Mahrez to provide another attacking outlet on his right flank.

With Bernardo Silva's apprenticeship almost complete, Guardiola may allow the Portuguese artist to slowly supersede David Silva.

And City will certainly illuminate Ben Foden's rising star, if only to remind Jose Mourinho that youngsters should be encouraged, rather than publicly castigated.

As usual, Manchester United's frazzled manager knows he can't beat Guardiola, so he's picked a fight with the weedy kid in his own backyard - club vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Persisting with an archaic blame game, the United coach points fingers at everyone from Anthony Martial's baby to ineffective youth players and Woodward's dithering in the transfer market.

And still the stench of stagnation hangs around Old Trafford like yesterday's meat pies. Brazilian midfielder Fred is the only signing of note, a reliable ball winner but not enough to mind the gap in Manchester.

United have two realistic targets. Finish in the top four and rein in Mourinho. Another third-season descent into hellish retribution, childish tantrums and petty name-calling won't play well at the Theatre of Dreams.

United will grudgingly tolerate a divisive character as long as he's lubricating the wheels of global popularity and profit. But Mourinho looks increasingly parched.

His employers won't put up with his whining indefinitely.

Guardiola's greatest challenge may come not from Mourinho, but two managers at opposite ends of the spending spectrum.

In previous seasons, Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri were the kind of signings that won titles. Now, the Liverpool quartet should ensure that the EPL at least has a title race.

Juergen Klopp appears to recognise the finite nature of his project. After three years of progress, a definite peak looms large.

Klopp has bought wisely and the Reds should be fast, fluid and more reliable at the back. If nothing else, Liverpool must ensure that City never walk alone to victory.

Mauricio Pochettino holds the same lofty ambitions as Klopp, but lacks the funding.

Tottenham Hotspur's manager must feel like the average apartment owner - asset rich, but cash poor.

Next month, Spurs will get the keys to their new home, but there's little left in the kitty to decorate the place.

Pochettino is yet to make a signing. Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier can't allow World Cup fatigue to linger or Spurs will be left behind, wondering if their Argentine miracle worker intends to call it quits.

Elsewhere, the two new managers on London's block are not really expected to challenge for major honours.

Unai Emery's five low-key signings scream consolidation at Arsenal rather than expansion and Chelsea's chain-smoking Maurizio Sarri should've kicked the habit before heading to Stamford Bridge.

With an AWOL owner, an uncertain financial future and unsettled superstars, the Blues boss could be down with nicotine poisoning before the inevitable axe falls.

So the EPL may be forced to look elsewhere for its surprises.

Manuel Pellegrini's outstanding retro hairstyle makes a welcome return, with the Chilean already doing excellent business at West Ham.

Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere are the standout names among seven signings, but even the Hammers are not as hungry as Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio have already joined Wolverhampton as coach Nuno Espirito Santo and super agent Jorge Mendes fulfil their ambition to turn the Midlands club into a Portuguese best XI.

West Ham and Wolves may be called upon to produce the shocks that will be distinctly lacking at the other, more predictable end of the table.

It's summer in every English city now, but only one City will shine through the season.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Key Player: Kevin de Bruyne

Last season's finish: 1st

Key Transfers in: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City £60 m), Claudio Gomes (Paris Saint Germain, free), Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle £2.6 m)

Key Transfers out: Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart, £8.1m) Yaya Toure (released), Angelino (PSV Eindhoven, £5m), Angus Gunn (Southampton, £10m), Rodney Kongolo (Heerenveen £750,000),

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Daniel Grimshaw

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Danilo, Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi, Jason Denayer, Eliaquim Mangala, Philippe Sandler

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Patrick Roberts, Brahim Diaz

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Lukas Nmecha