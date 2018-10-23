Neil Humphreys: Judge Ronaldo on his football

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will face his former club Manchester United tomorrow for the second time since leaving the Red Devils for Real Madrid in 2009.

When Cristiano Ronaldo last stepped out at Old Trafford, the world seemed a gentler, simpler place. In the stands, an affectionate banner said it all.

Welcome back, No. 7.

He was applauded on all sides of the stadium, despite scoring the winner for Real Madrid. It was 2013, when our heroes were straightforward, decent men.

Barack Obama was in the White House. Superman was in the cinema and men of steel had a transparent, wholesome quality that was big box office.

But the world then inexplicably turned darker and grubbier.

The White House turned red and Superman turned into a killer as the DC Universe decided that black was the new black.

Good, clean and wholesome became ugly, dirty and tarnished, as if the Suicide Squad had taken over all aspects of political and cultural life.

But at least there was Ronaldo. There was always Ronaldo. He remained at the summit, untainted and untouchable, a flawless beacon of hope, the little enigma that could.

In Manchester and Madrid, the same banners would always write themselves.

Welcome back, No.7.

But these are awkward, confusing times. Ronaldo's career stands at a crossroads that few anticipated just a few weeks ago. No one is quite sure which Ronaldo will turn up at Old Trafford tomorrow morning (Singapore time) or what kind of welcome he can expect.

It's not the old man returning with a new club. It's the uncertainty. For the first time in his goal-oriented career, Ronaldo has no idea what's coming next.

He could be forgiven if his eye isn't entirely on the ball for Juventus in their Champions League tie.

The 33-year-old faces a rape allegation, which he vehemently denies, and the legal process must be respected. He's an innocent man, unless the investigation eventually proves otherwise.

But objectivity is proving impossible among vested interests and tribal zealots, highlighting the tawdry aspects of the cash-soaked game.

Both Juventus and the Italian media have skirted the fringes of bad taste more than once in a bid to protect their 112-million-euro (S$177.5m) investment.

Juve's tweets praised Ronaldo's "professionalism" and reminded their supporters of the 10 years that had passed since the alleged incident, which is arguably not the club's job.

And when Ronaldo scored against Udinese, the Italian newspaper Tuttosport used its front page to declare that Ronaldo was "più forte del fango" (stronger than the mud) being thrown at him.

For some who make a living in Italian football, a rape allegation was already being considered "mud".

And, yes, the gushing praise for Ronaldo on social media, along with the abhorrent abuse being directed towards the alleged victim, shows football's jaundiced tribalism at its very worst.

This is not the time to be taking sides.

Ronaldo's situation is particularly complicated because he stopped being a mere footballer around the time he left United in 2009. He became everything he needed to be for everyone else.

For his investors, he became the Ronaldo industrial complex, generating eye-watering sums with every signed contract. For supporters, he's the manifestation of every childhood dream, the perfect specimen.

If he's flawed, then we're flawed and we can't have that.

We want to reach his peak, rather than drag him down to our level. Mortals must look up to immortals or the entire belief system collapses.

So the uncertainty is uncomfortable for everyone associated with tomorrow's Champions League game, particularly in the complex and polarising climate of #MeToo. The ageing striker cannot be sure of what kind of reception he'll get.

The Portuguese wunderkind who won three English Premier League titles and a Champions League crown at United deserves every affectionate banner. But the veteran who faces a serious allegation steps into the unknown.

In 2013, Ronaldo duly played the pantomime villain for Real Madrid. He scored the winner and knocked out United in what proved to be Sir Alex Ferguson's last Champions League engagement.

Looking back, it was the age of innocence. Ronaldo merely had to concern himself with being one of the two best players on the planet. Only the football mattered.

In such a troubling period, will that even be possible tomorrow? From an ethical and legal standpoint, it has to be.

If Ronaldo delivers another extraordinary performance, he will further underline his greatness as a footballer. But that's all he'll do.

A winning goal doesn't change the on-going investigation and both sides of Old Trafford would do well to remember that.

As for Ronaldo, his former home offers a temporary sanctuary. For 90 minutes, he'll be neither hero nor villain, neither innocent nor guilty.

He'll just be a footballer. And he should be judged accordingly.