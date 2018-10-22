Neil Humphreys: Klopp should be angry about lacklustre Reds

Only one English Premier League manager had the right to rage against the men around him, and it wasn't Jose Mourinho.

The handbags in the Stamford Bridge tunnel drew attention away from an exasperated German who was seeing red after seeing grey.

Liverpool were worryingly dull against Huddersfield Town yesterday morning (Singapore time), scraping past the relegation candidates in a stultifying 1-0 victory that was the most significant result of the weekend.

Every other club of note conformed to type. United remain a team of two halves, Chelsea are still a striker short of a title challenge and Manchester City eviscerated Burnley for fun, like sadistic kids torturing a dying insect.

The Reds were the odd ones out, unfamiliar and underwhelming, which has ramifications for the rest of the season. Without Liverpool, we'll be in for another one-horse trudge.

Klopp wasn't patronising his old friend, Terriers coach David Wagner, when he admitted that the Reds had pinched a victory.

I was a bit more animated on the touchline today because even when you’re tired, you can be afraid of your manager. Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp

Liverpool have equalled their best EPL effort from a decade ago by collecting 23 points from nine games, but the numbers won't fool Klopp.

City's swaggering billionaires, flying high on the fumes of those endless petrodollars, were not close to omnipotence 10 years ago. They are now.

Pep Guardiola was the happier manager following the 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier this month. As the gap between the haves and the have-mores widens, he knows a couple of Clasico-type contests will settle the title.

For City, the likes of Burnley serve as target practice, a cruel chance to knock five past former loyalist Joe Hart and increase their goal difference, while preparing for the handful of fixtures that'll require something more than second gear.

Liverpool can't do that. Their inferior resources and Klopp's gegenpressing depend on them playing like the ageing rockers in Spinal Tap. Everything must be turned up to 11.

Unlike City, they can't win in second gear.

The Reds' high-pressing, high-risk strategy rests upon the final pass. With so many players committed in attack, a misplaced final pass leaves them lopsided and open to any side with the guile and quality to counter the counter.

Huddersfield fell just short on both counts, but it was close. They got behind Liverpool's advanced midfield far too often.

Mohamed Salah ended his mini-drought, with his first goal in five games, but Klopp had little else to smile about.

Indeed there was more of that vein-bulging, teeth-grinding, facial contorting that betrays Klopp's real emotions when his players are incapable of executing his instructions.

Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri earned themselves rare starts, but none of them made an eloquent case for permanent inclusion.

Shaqiri, in particular, supported the consensus that he's a luxury item to bring on from the bench, rather than a dependable No. 8.

He's an artistic drifter, a luxury that Liverpool literally cannot afford (even Riyad Mahrez has to work harder at City and still isn't guaranteed a regular berth).

Liverpool's shapelessness and a distinct lack of composure made them both wobbly and weary.

At times, they were even predictable, an accusation that's rarely levelled at Klopp's teams.

Much of Liverpool's lethargy and Klopp's understandable concern got lost in the latest episode of Mourinho-mania, but the repercussions for the rest of the season are considerable, if the issues aren't addressed.

Aside from a trip to Arsenal in two weeks, Liverpool's fixtures are relatively kind until the Merseyside Derby in December, and it may seem a tad extreme to criticise a club that have just equalled an EPL personal best of sorts.

But this isn't just about Liverpool. It's about Manchester City and whether or not someone, anyone, can maintain the facade of a genuinely competitive league for as long as possible.

Goal difference separates them on the table now. But there was a chasm between their respective performances at the weekend.

Klopp isn't being hypercritical, but pragmatic. His anxiety is entirely justified.

Should the Reds tick the wrong boxes again - poor final passes, a lack of structure and too easily exposed at the back - other sides will succeed where Huddersfield failed.

The title race will be over before it's barely begun. And no one wants that to happen.

City have already knocked in 10 goals more than Liverpool.

Indeed, Bournemouth have scored as many as the Reds - 16 - and no one seriously expects the plucky Cherries to topple Guardiola's oligarchs.

The onus is on Liverpool.

Klopp's men must rediscover their killer pass or another EPL campaign will be prematurely killed off.