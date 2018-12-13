Neil Humphreys: Klopp's signings show their worth

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (in yellow) stopping an effort by Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik (far left) in injury-time.

One departure prevented Liverpool's Champions League exit. One cheque bought safe passage to the knockout stages. One sale paid for two shrewd signings who are leading the Reds' revolution.

Philippe Coutinho's loss proved to be Juergen Klopp's gain as the manager invested the funds with a foresight not seen since Forrest Gump bought shares in a tech start-up called Apple.

Gump was fictional, but Klopp's turning Liverpool's season into a bit of a fantasy after beating Napoli 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

His bold cunning, matched by his employers' financial backing, ensured another minor miracle in Europe.

When Liverpool sanctioned Coutinho's £142 million (S$244.4m) sale, the ghosts of transfers past haunted suspicious Scousers. The Brazilian was following Xabi Alonso, Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling through the Shankly Gates to greater glories elsewhere.

Same old Liverpool. Always selling.

But two other things happened. First, the club's owners didn't bank the cash to pay for stadium renovations (like Tottenham). Nor did they show a lack of trust in their manager's recruitment (like Manchester United).

They handed the piggybank to their coach instead. And Klopp spent the lot on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. He didn't just buy random branded goods (like Jose Mourinho). He bought two specific pieces for his puzzle.

At AS Roma, the Italians demanded £67 million for Alisson. They were content to play brinkmanship. They had watched Loris Karius' howlers in the Champions League final.

But Klopp didn't blink. He put everything on Alisson and hoped that the Brazilian came out red when it mattered. And he did, in a moment that may not only define Liverpool's season, but perhaps Klopp's legacy.

In the 92nd minute, the ball fell kindly at Arkadiusz Milik's feet, inside the six-yard box. He couldn't miss. If he scored, Liverpool were out.

But Alisson shape-shifted into an octopus. He adjusted every body part to spread himself across the widest area possible. Milik's strike clipped the 'keeper's leg.

Milik was later criticised for shooting straight at Alisson, but he didn't, not when he pulled the trigger. Alisson got across with the speed and agility to rival a comic-book character. This was Superman catching bullets stuff.

It certainly wasn't lucky.

As Sky Sports pointed out, Liverpool's average save ratio per game last season was 64 per cent (leaving the Reds 19th in EPL rankings). This time around, the figure has risen to a remarkable 86 per cent (the Reds now top the rankings.)

That's all Alisson. His extraordinary save secured a 15th clean sheet in the Reds' past 19 home games, which has helped them reach the EPL summit.

Alisson was one of the last pieces of Klopp's jigsaw puzzle.

Van Dijk, who cost £75 million, was another.

United's vice-chairman Ed Woodward denied Mourinho's request for a new centre-back. Liverpool did the opposite. They backed their gambler.

Klopp only ever had eyes for van Dijk. He refused to entertain alternatives and was rewarded with a towering display at Anfield.

Van Dijk marshalled his defence with military precision against Napoli, covering for the mistakes of others.

He was fortunate to avoid a red card for a foul on Dries Mertens, but the Reds will be punished enough when he misses the first leg of the Round of 16.

Van Dijk has been both ball winner and babysitter, elevating those around him. After 16 domestic league games, Liverpool's six conceded goals are the fewest in top-flight history.

As long as Alisson and van Dijk stay healthy, the future looks bright and silvery at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Lovren 90), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner (Fabinho 85), Salah, Firmino (Keita 79), Mane

NAPOLI: Ospina, Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui (Ghoulam 70), Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Ruiz (Zielinski 62), Insigne, Mertens (Milik 67)