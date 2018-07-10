Neil Humphreys: Let Belgium's flair defeat France's formula

Something happened on the way to the semi-final. Belgium became France.

They turned into the people's choice, the popular faces of the Beautiful Game.

SEMI-FINAL FRANCE BELGIUM

In a single game, they made us colour blind. We saw red instead of Les Bleus.

The Red Devils' silencing of the samba was the game of the tournament for all sorts of reasons. Brazil had not only been beaten by the better team in the quarter-final, but also by the smarter, sexier team.

Smart and sexy are not just the most desirable qualities on Tinder, but at a major tournament, too. They make a perfect calling card for the sporting event that stops a planet.

Russia 2018 had already served a spoonful of sugary upsets, like junk food for the easily pleased. But Belgium's victory against Brazil felt like a proper feast for the senses.

The problem is that was supposed to be France's job. The two sides meet in the semi-final tomorrow morning (Singapore time) perhaps knowing that they've swopped places.

The smart, sexy stuff was expected to be as French as a fresh baguette at a Parisian cafe. Euro 2016 supposedly offered a taste of greater things to come at Russia 2018.

But the Belgians have nipped in to steal their opponents' thunder whilst removing an unwanted tag of their own.

For years now, the Red Devils have dragged that ball and chain from one tournament to another, the one marked "dark horses" and "golden generation".

Every decade has one. Just ask England's retired golden generation, currently sitting in a World Cup TV studio and rewriting history to justify their failures.

That was going to be Belgium this time around with another failed tournament, another step closer to their collective obituary.

But Roberto Martinez wasn't having it. The Belgium coach was aware of the ticking clock and acted accordingly.

Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne are both 27. Most of Martinez's defenders are in their 30s, along with Marouane Fellaini and Dries Mertens. For Belgium, their time is now.

So Martinez went for broke against Brazil, unexpectedly, recklessly, brilliantly. Romelu Lukaku was shunted to the right to accommodate de Bruyne in a central role and they battered the Brazilians.

It wasn't so much men against boys as it was big cats against tiny zookeepers, the beastly Belgians leaving their feeble trackers cowering in corners.

Of course, N'Golo Kante won't scare so easily. In fact, the Frenchman's battle with de Bruyne encapsulates the style and composition of both sides.

De Bruyne's job is to conduct the orchestra. Kante's job is to snap the conductor's baton.

One creates. One stops. They are midfielders designed in their managers' image.

In the French media, Didier Deschamps' repetitive formula has long been a source of irritation, but the coach's perceived dogma seems to have peaked.

Deschamps does have the second-youngest squad in the World Cup and deserves credit for promoting fullbacks Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez. Both are just 22.

And yet, watching France can be such an exasperating experience, like watching artists along the River Seine trying to paint Notre-Dame with their hands tied.

A team with Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Corentin Tolisso should manage more than three goals in the group stages.

A team with that much attacking talent shouldn't have a striker in Olivier Giroud still looking for his first goal after 380 minutes of game time.

Most of all, a team confident enough to leave Anthony Martial's speed and versatility at home shouldn't be such a tough watch.

Despite coming undone in the Euro 2016 final, Deschamps has persisted with the same 4-2-3-1 approach and makes no apologies for his innate caution.

The defensive midfielder who won the 1998 World Cup has now guided his country to a final and a semi-final in consecutive tournaments. He won't deviate from the tried and tested now.

Some might say his formula works. They should save their formulae for maths textbooks.

The World Cup touches parts of the soul a maths textbook should never reach.

Martinez knows this. At Wigan and Everton, he refused to compromise on his coaching ideals, even when his idealism cost him his job.

Now he's blessed with wizards, rather than workmanlike journeymen, he doesn't need to compromise.

As the Brazil win demonstrated, it's in Belgium's best interests if he doesn't.

Deschamps and Martinez have both won matches, but only Belgium have won hearts and minds, advocating the kind of caffeine-like football that keeps us awake at 2am and deserves victory.

France are easy to like, but Belgium are easy to love.

PREDICTIONS

France to win on penalties.

1-1 after extra time

"Both teams have quality players playing for the best clubs in the world, and it will be a very hard fight. Kylian Mbappe is the man Belgium need to watch and, unlike the other French forwards like maybe Olivier Giroud, he is very unpredictable... Speaking as a fan, I think France will edge this one." - Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic

France to win 1-0

"France have become stronger since the group stage. They will always find an edge over their opponents and I believe they will go on to win the World Cup." - Ex-Thai international Therdsak Chaiman

Belgium to win 2-1