Neil Humphreys: Liverpool a real threat to City

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri (No. 23) scoring with a bicycle-kick goal in their 4-1 win over Manchester United in Michigan.

Life is good for Liverpool followers. They are happy, the Red Devils are angry and the Neville brothers look more like the Marx Brothers.

What a difference a decent pre-season makes.

As Jose Mourinho's tedious whining makes the Manchester United dressing room seem less fun than a prostate exam, Juergen Klopp is whistling while he works.

Any more of this and they'll be talking titles around Anfield. They should. It's hard to recall a more positive Reds camp heading into a new season.

United and Liverpool, English football's oldest enemies, are experiencing contrasting fortunes that are impossible to ignore.

Klopp has bought better and bought smarter. Mourinho has bought little and complained a lot. While it's certainly true that pre-season results mean nothing, pre-season morale does seep into a campaign.

Liverpool's easy 4-1 win against United yesterday (Singapore time) highlighted the Reds' steady progress. Their swagger is back.

In stark contrast to Mourinho's bitching, Klopp's playful giggling reveals a manager at ease with his signings.

Xherdan Shaqiri's assist and bicycle-kick goal made for a captivating calling card, but his post-match comments said more about the state of play between the two clubs.

Shaqiri was made aware of Gary and Phil Neville's criticism of the Swiss playmaker during the World Cup. Gary called him "unprofessional". Phil called him a "disgrace".

Shaqiri replied: "They were Man United players, maybe they don't like Liverpool."

He already feels very comfortable in his new Liverpool skin, the latest Klopp acquisition to immediately buy into his coach's attacking template.

The German manager has done his homework, perhaps embarrassing the Nevilles' punditry and those sneering at Shaqiri's move from Stoke.

The 26-year-old had been accused of going missing in key games. As the cliche goes, he didn't do it on a wet Wednesday night in Stoke when he played for, er, Stoke.

But he did. Even though Stoke were relegated, Shaqiri was first for goals, shots and crosses and passes received. He was also second for assists. He didn't go hiding. He was lost in a hopeless team.

The Nevilles might not have acknowledged the subtle difference, but Klopp did.

Shaqiri isn't expected to start every game, but that isn't the point. Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will be chasing silverware on four fronts. Klopp's relentless counter-surging requires a breather. That's where Shaqiri comes in.

Klopp isn't a myopic manager building a quick, flashy first XI. Tottenham have boasted a terrific first team for years now, but the trophy cabinet remains bare.

Great teams titillate in one-off contests. Great squads usually win the shiny stuff.

Jordan Henderson fits into a great team. Henderson and Fabinho fit into a great squad. The Brazilian newcomer has featured in every pre-season game since his £43 million (S$76.71m) move from Monaco.

He hasn't danced like Shaqiri, but he has quietly delivered.

Shielding the back four, Fabinho must mind the gaps inevitably left behind when Klopp's marauding wing-backs tear up the turf.

He'll cover for Henderson at the start of the season and support the Englishman as the long campaign trudges through winter. The 24-year-old Brazilian represents another long-term piece in Klopp's puzzle.

The biggest hole of course was the one over Fabinho's shoulder, the one that had to be filled by Sir Alex Ferguson (three times), Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola before they could seriously consider themselves championship material.

Finders keepers isn't a game the Reds have played particularly well, turning them into "losers weepers" after the Champions League final.

Liverpool spent £65 million on Alisson's ball-playing feet. The Brazilian makes saves, too, but that's not enough for Klopp's gegenpressing.

His philosophy demands quick feet from front to back. And as the Champions League debacle illustrated, big games demand safe hands from first minute to last.

Alisson should deliver both.

In fact Alisson, Fabinho and Shaqiri are perhaps the real reasons why Mourinho seems so utterly devoid of joy.

Liverpool are signing the kind of players that once went to United, established names, rising stars and the odd bench-warming luxury item that could be called upon to retrieve a lost cause.

The Reds also have a young lad whom Mo Salah has called "amazing". His name is Naby Keita. His best is still to come.

Anfield's new boys are signing up for a brand name, one that they can trust. It's not just Liverpool. It's Klopp. They want to play for Klopp.

And that's what really bothers Mourinho.