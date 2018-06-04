Neil Humphreys: Loew taking World Cup risk

Germany could win an international tournament with their reserves. They proved it last summer, winning the Confederations Cup with kids.

Coach Joachim Loew is blessed with so much depth that his second-string selections feel like he's almost showing off.

Less than two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, he can still afford to send out journeymen and jittery kids in a friendly against Austria.

But he can't, not really.

Germany were disjointed and deservedly beaten yesterday, losing 2-1 to their neighbours. Those unstoppable automatons love to make records, but they're hitting some bum notes at the moment.

The world champions have now gone five matches without a victory - their longest winless streak since 1987-88. Germany haven't previously lost to Austria in 32 years.

Most World Cup managers use their pre-tournament friendlies to bed down a certain formation (see Gareth Southgate's England against Nigeria) or test the fitness of a recovering footballer.

Loew did the latter at least, bringing back Manuel Neuer for his first game since breaking a bone in his foot last September.

But Loew was essentially betting the farm on a proven commodity between the sticks. Elsewhere, he took unusual gambles.

Against Austria, he played Nils Petersen up front, handing the journeyman striker his international debut at the age of 29 for no apparent reason.

When Germany's final squad of 23 is announced tonight, Petersen is not expected to be included. After 76 anonymous minutes against Austria, his selection looks all the more baffling.

Success doesn't necessarily breed complacency, particularly within a German set-up entirely calibrated to lift trophies. Loew is nobody's fool.

But his post-match exasperation only undermined the performances of both the players and their coach. Loew left out World Cup winners Thomas Mueller, Toni Kroos, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng and his reasoning was logical.

Long seasons for their clubs require rest and recovery. They already know how to win trophies. These Germans are familiar with one another's work at the World Cup.

But their younger colleagues aren't. After a prolific season with RB Leipzig, Timo Werner may be a contender to lead the line for Germany in Russia.

RISING STARS

But he watched the last World Cup on TV with his schoolmates. He's still only 22, with little experience of playing around Mueller and Kroos.

Julian Brandt, 22, Joshua Kimmich, 23, and Leroy Sane, 22, are also rising stars. They all featured in Germany's successful Confederations Cup squad.

But again, the youthful trio have little playing time with the establised core of World Cup-winning veterans expected to take centre-stage in Russia.

In theory, Loew gave the lesser lights a final opportunity to shine. In reality, the harsh glare of the global spotlight revealed their lack of cohesion.

Germany conceded two clumsy goals, with Antonio Ruediger and Niklas Suele making an awkward pairing.

Considering both Hummels and Boateng had mercurial campaigns at Bayern Munich, particularly in the Champions League, Loew arguably picked the wrong time to get his toolbox and start tinkering.

Instead, he threw a spanner in the works. For at least half an hour either side of the interval, Austria dominated possession.

Germany's makeshift midfield of Ilkay Guendogan and Sami Khedira mostly chased shadows.

Loew admitted he was frustrated with the manner of the defeat, rather than the meaningless result. But a degree of culpability rests with the dugout.

As Germany prepare for a tough World Cup group with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, they lack form, cohesion and even selection consistency.

Of course, Die Mannschaft tend to treat pre-tournament friendlies the way honeymooners might treat foreplay. It's just something to muddle through before the main event.

Germany's squad depth remains the envy of most World Cup nations. Apart from the fantastic four given the night off, Julian Draxler, Marco Reus, Mario Gomez, Werner and Marc-Andre ter Stegen started on the bench.

But even the greatest World Cup wizards need a workout. Germany have a final warm-up against Saudi Arabia, where further tinkering would be ill-advised.

Loew loves a selection gamble, but the losing streak must end on Friday. If he wants to stop making unwanted records, he's got to play the greatest hits.

GERMANY'S LINE-UP: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger, Jonas Hector, Sami Khedira (Sebastian Rudy 45), Ilkay Guendogan (Leon Goretzka 56), Julian Brandt (Timo Werner 67), Mesut Oezil (Julian Draxler 76), Leroy Sane (Marco Reus 67), Nils Petersen (Mario Gomez 76)