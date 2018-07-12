Neil Humphreys: Make Mbappe a legend

French forward Kylian Mbappe (seen here skipping over Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne) plays like a man by thinking like a boy, says TNP columnist Neil Humphreys.

Kylian Mbappe gave us the World Cup moment we were waiting for. It's the moment when numb bottoms leave sweaty sofas and take flight.

It's the moment when sleep-deprived, aching bodies no longer ache. It's both our justification and reward for swopping the outside world for the only one that comes with a cup.

A cheeky back-heeled pass gave us that moment, one that cannot be replicated. That's the point. We come to the World Cup for the football. We stay for the unique bits.

Goals can be replicated. You can't win without one. Victories can be replicated. You can't win a tournament without one.

But you can't do that. Almost every other footballer involved in Russia 2018 can't do that. It was the impetuous work of a prodigy still embracing puberty.

Mbappe was the only teenager on the pitch in France's triumph over Belgium. He played like a man by thinking like a boy.

The innocence of youth remains his most potent weapon. Only a 19-year-old pulls off a ridiculous back-heel in a World Cup semi-final.

Immune to conventional pressure, Mbappe started the move with a lung-shredding run, before spinning around like a Kylie Minogue song on loop to release Olivier Giroud.

Naturally, Giroud missed.

Mbappe is already greater than the sum of the bit parts around him, a monster-child surrounded by regular mortals.

By the time the cagey contest was over, the un-caged wildling had provided six key passes - twice as many as anyone else. No Belgian managed more than one.

Mbappe also completed seven dribbles. The rest of Les Bleus managed three among them. He didn't score, but already has three goals. And he won't turn 20 until the end of the year.

No wonder he invites comparisons with the greatest of all time.

A striking inside-forward, gymnastically agile and a tantalising juggler of the ball with an extraordinary temperament, they were the adjectives Brian Glanville used to describe a 17-year-old Pele at Sweden 1958.

If the doyen of football writing updates his peerless World Cup history after this tournament, then Mbappe must be included.

Whether the Frenchman dominates the new chapter or ends up as a footnote depends on Sunday's final.

In the 1958 final, Pele scored twice, including that astounding hook and volley, which Glanville described as a "marvellously impertinent goal".

Mbappe's back-heel would be similarly described and the comparisons with Pele extend beyond their tender years at a World Cup.

They both treated the planet's biggest stage like a kids playground, a place for the impudent to amuse themselves, a field of childlike dreams.

But Pele was surrounded with mavericks given free rein, whereas France can look like eye-bulging greyhounds pulling at their master's leash.

They crave freedom of expression, but manager Didier Deschamps believes in freedom within limits. Mbappe remains a loyal rebel for his coach's cause.

On Sunday, perhaps, he might truly capture his nation's spirit of revolution. France's defensive discipline has got them to the final, but there's still a hope that Mbappe might close one ear, open up those piston-like legs and take off.

In recent matches, his decision-making has been almost too disciplined. Unlike Neymar, he hasn't chased that extra yard or pursued one dribble too many. He's been a diligent teammate. He's passed.

Unfortunately, he's often passed to Giroud, which can feel a little like watching Paul McCartney pass the microphone to James Corden.

A little selfishness could go a long way for Mbappe.

In this regard, he's closer to Lionel Messi than Pele. He's often one step beyond those around him.

Intriguingly, earlier ticket buyers for the semi-final perhaps presumed they would be watching Argentina. They came for Messi. They saw Mbappe. And now he's one game away from conquering the world.

Currently, he stands somewhere between Pele in 1958 and Michael Owen in 1998. Teenage stars are often born at these tournaments. But they're only made in the final.

And Mbappe knows it. When asked about the Ballon d'Or, he replied: "I couldn't care less about that. I want the World Cup. I want to sleep with it."

To sleep with a World Cup, perchance to dream; he speaks as he plays, a poet with a gift for charming audiences.

Arsene Wenger said Mbappe "soothes the heart". But really, he moves the backside. He gets us up, spluttering at the screen in disbelief. He produces classic moments that turn good World Cups into great ones.

Do it again in the final and Pele will be waiting for him in the pantheon.