Neil Humphreys: Man City in exalted Kompany

Vincent Kompany makes Manchester City easier to love. That's a remarkable achievement because the title favourites are not easy to love.

The Reds are. They have the history, the heartache and the 29-year-old monkey that clings to the back of every Merseyside martyr.

Even City boss Pep Guardiola acknowledged this difference, accusing the media of pro-Liverpool coverage in a mildly petulant outburst.

The Spaniard has a point. Apart from the Liverpool haters, who really wants City to prevail for a second season in a row? They are building an empire with enough petrodollars to sink the opposition for years to come.

But they also have Kompany.

He improves City's likeability. He makes the prospect of one club dominating domestic football almost palatable. Nothing about his success feels bought or entitled. Everything is earned.

City's skipper leads as if that armband was tattooed to his bicep at birth.

He scored as City pipped Leicester City 1-0 yesterday (Singapore time), smashing the winner into the top corner, the strike of a lifetime befitting a career for the ages.

A glorious goal that makes no sense at all actually makes perfect sense to a man of Kompany's reasoning. His colleagues weren't scoring. So he did. Simple. He kept his head while others were losing theirs.

He lined up a shot from 25 metres because no one else had.

Kompany made his first attempt from outside the area since 2013 because that's what was needed to break the deadlock, that's what City required of their captain.

In Kompany's mind, the thrilling finish was a no-frills response to a tense situation. He did what needed to be done, a pragmatic approach that has rewarded him with three titles, with possibly a fourth to come on Sunday.

City would be wise not to take their incomparable skipper for granted.

Kompany possesses qualities that City's billions can't buy. In the age of ball-playing centre-backs, where every defensive footballer is expected to sweep the pitch like Beckenbauer and pass like Hoddle, Kompany is refreshingly old-school.

He dominates in the air and delivers in every tackle. Less elegant on the ball, perhaps, than John Stones, Kompany reads the game just as well, if not better. More importantly, he owns both the armband and his surname.

He revels in the company of men. Manchester United ruled for decades with leaders like Kompany. City have never won a major trophy without him. This is not a coincidence.

The 33-year-old has nurtured a long career by driving himself past footballers with superior natural talent, following the likes of Gary Neville and Roy Keane in becoming greater than the sum of his parts, a priceless achievement that Guardiola cannot overlook.

Even in the 70th minute of a title-defining game in a decade-long career, Kompany's colleagues were still making the mistake of underestimating him. Guardiola admitted that he was thinking what his team-mates were screaming out loud.

Don't shoot, Vinny. Please don't shoot.

The Belgian battler was still being questioned, still being called upon to defy his own limitations and the scepticism of those around him.

So he delivered, in a way that Paul Pogba doesn't, in a way that Leroy Sane often hasn't. Even Stones can't always be relied upon to deliver when it matters, proving again that the greatest footballers are not necessarily the most gifted.

But Kompany was built for the biggest moments, scoring that critical header in the 2012 Manchester Derby that propelled City to their first title, scoring in last year's League Cup final and being the man for all triumphant seasons.

LONGEVITY

His longevity is a triumph of will over skill, overcoming enough injuries to write off half a dozen careers.

But his tenacity makes him an empathetic character. He's human. His body fails him. Frequently. But he fights back. He endures. He's every pub player and Sunday morning jogger. His setbacks and recoveries are relatable.

He bleeds like us. After the Leicester victory, he cried like us. He's one of us in a way that City's otherworldly megastars can never be, which leaves Guardiola with a bit of a dilemma.

Kompany's age and injury record work against him, but if Guardiola allows his captain to leave, he loses more than a leader. He loses his most likeable asset.

The world may not be quite ready to fully embrace City, but everybody loves Vincent Kompany.