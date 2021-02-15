Neil Humphreys: Man United can’t win without talisman Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scoring their equaliser against West Bromwich Albion with an exquisite effort. PHOTO: REUTERS

It's not hard to imagine where Manchester United might be without the services of Bruno Fernandes. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a glimpse at the Hawthorns last night. It was not pretty.

For most of the match, Fernandes misplaced his mojo and United almost lost the plot, lucky to leave with a 1-1 draw against opponents tipped for relegation.

Apart from Manchester City, no other club has acquired more points than United since Fernandes' arrival at Old Trafford. He's a conduit. Everything goes through him.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION MANCHESTER UNITED 1 1 (Mbaye Diagne 2) (Bruno Fernandes 44)

When he drifts out of games, United's attacking impetus fizzles out.

Champions League qualification still looks likely in this unpredictable season, but Solskjaer's hopes of finishing second, to show real progress under his stewardship, will depend heavily, if not exclusively, on Fernandes.

For long periods, West Bromwich Albion, second from bottom, effectively neutered the Red Devils as Fernandes drifted to the periphery.

Loanee Okay Yokuslu had taken control of midfield, stomping on anything in a red jersey, including Fernandes at times.

And fellow loanee Mbaye Diagne needed just 81 seconds to nod in Conor Gallagher's cross, wrapping his muscular frame around Victor Lindelof in the way a dog might pee his way around a tree trunk.

Diagne waved his arms in Lindelof's face like an energetic air traffic controller, but United's awful defending, failing to cut out a cross to the six-yard line, essentially deserved punishment.

Solskjaer's men were again too slow in transitions, a worrying trait witnessed against West Ham United in the FA Cup last week. They dominated possession, but offered little in attack.

Despite Edinson Cavani's pedigree and Marcus Rashford's industry, the Baggies defended in numbers and shackled United's merchant of menace.

In the end, yet again, Fernandes took matters into his own hands, or his shin in this instance.

As stoppage time approached in the first half, Luke Shaw's fabulous, first-time cross flew towards the penalty spot. The ball was slightly behind Fernandes.

Unmarked, he swivelled and smashed a high volley into the top corner.

Pedants will point out that the ball cannoned off Fernandes' shin, which is rather like complaining that Picasso left a brush stroke in the corner. Minor details. The goal was another minor masterpiece.

Fernandes' fist-pumping suggested relief rather than joy. Until the volley, he'd had a bit of stinker. Both he and his team-mates had got out of jail.

And Solskjaer will ponder his over-reliance on his Portuguese playmaker once this season is settled. A dominant force is not unusual at any elite club, but the gap between Fernandes and the rest is a worry.

Anthony Martial's most striking contribution was his inevitable substitution in the 66th minute, going off for Mason Greenwood. Rashford and Cavani were scarcely any better.

MIDFIELD CONCERN

Part of the problem is behind them. Fred and Scott McTominay's diligence and commitment are never in doubt but, in contests against weaker, defensive opposition, the midfielders' reluctance to surge forward can be a concern.

Ironically, benchwarmer Donny van de Beek can arguably distribute the ball and thread an intricate pass better than both Fred and McTominay.

Not surprisingly, the Dutchman was introduced in the final minutes, but it was all too little too late. United's approach was too conservative.

The Baggies have won just twice all season and yet may feel marginally aggrieved to come away with only a point at home.

McTominay had a shot cleared off the line and Harry Maguire had a penalty decision correctly overruled and even hit the post in the final seconds, but United rarely overwhelmed the West Brom goal.

In fact, David de Gea had to make a double save to deny Diagne. On another night, the Senegalese striker might have left the field with the match ball.

Instead, he left with a fine finish against elite opposition. And Solskjaer left with a tricky dilemma to ponder.

When Fernandes doesn't fire, the Red Devils are a damp squib.