Neil Humphreys: Man United's crisis not over yet

Marcus Rashford (above) giving Manchester United the lead in the 36th minute.

To paraphrase Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United's effort against Liverpool was obscene.

The industry was obscene. The sudden injection of enthusiasm was obscene. The commitment to every tackle was obscene.

That was Ferguson's word. Obscene.

He was referring to minnows upsetting the mighty, a ragtag bunch of underdogs defying their form to pull off an unexpected result.

But he was talking about West Ham United in 1992, an already-relegated side that somehow defeated the Red Devils and ended their title ambitions.

West Ham's effort, according to a raging Ferguson, was obscene.

And it was. Just as United's performance against Liverpool at Old Trafford was similarly ridiculous.

Once calmer heads prevail, an objective appraisal of United's draw must be one of frustration, rather than jaundiced celebration.

United usually rouse themselves against the Scousers, finding an extra gear that typically eludes them on a weekly basis.

For 75 minutes, they ran further and hit harder because that's how much they despised their opponents. Hate got a result against the oldest enemy.

Hate is a powerful accelerant, but it's hard to sustain. Hate has little use in the upcoming trip to Norwich.

Strip away the unique circumstances that always surround a volatile United-Liverpool fixture and not much has changed. The uncertainty continues.

The Red Devils remain two points above the relegation zone and are still winless in six matches in all competitions.

Raising their game against Liverpool will never be an issue. Sustaining any sort of momentum against the other 18 sides is still the on-going concern.

Klopp knew this ahead of the Old Trafford contest.

He lamented the hysterical media coverage because he anticipated the endgame. He hasn't won at Old Trafford in five attempts.

Liverpool's last victory there came in March 2014. Pundits can feign shock at the 1-1 draw. But they can't feign surprise.

Klopp's unfair appraisal of United's "defensive" approach was no different to Ferguson's claim of West Ham's "obscene" effort back in 1992. Here were two managers irritated by the inconsistency of blinkered opponents.

And that irritation should be shared, to a degree, by United followers.

ERRATIC

Andreas Pereira, Fred and Scott McTominay dominated central midfield against Liverpool, but couldn't get anywhere near the flapping Magpies in their 1-0 defeat at St James' Park.

Man-of-the-Match heroics against the despised mean little when they come after woeful performances against EPL ditherers.

The late Bobby Moore famously said that if the Scotland sides of the Sixties had played against run-of-the-mill opposition in the same committed fashion that they'd played against England, they'd have won the World Cup.

The Scots' inferiority complex handicapped their progress. As long as they were beating the wretched English, who cared if they didn't qualify for the World Cup? They raised their game when it mattered.

But it didn't, not in the long run. And the United faithful should be wary of using the Liverpool draw as an accurate gauge of their progress.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, United have lacked both artistry and application. The promise of embarrassing Liverpool improved the application, but not the artistry.

United still managed only two shots on target, at home, against opponents that picked the wrong venue to deliver the most erratic performance of the season.

A corner hasn't been turned any more than Marcus Rashford has turned into a natural finisher. He remains a wide forward playing the reluctant No.9 to cover the transfer market shortcomings of his manager.

Stuffing the midfield with five players did halt the charge of Liverpool's fullbacks, forcing Klopp into a late tactical change, but the rudimentary strategy doesn't work against the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal or West Ham.

United fell short in those matches for the same reason they didn't win against the below-par Reds. They lack sufficient firepower to score more than a goal a game.

Rashford and Daniel James are not a forward line for the long term, just as Fred and McTominay do not offer enough creative support.

From Jose Mourinho to Solskjaer, United have usually been capable of stopping Liverpool attacks. But they can't start enough of their own.

The giddy draw against the Reds buys time, but it doesn't bury the problems because denying Liverpool isn't - and never really was - the underlying problem.

The trip to Norwich will offer a more accurate barometer of United's current standing. If the Red Devils can't beat the also-rans, they'll join them.