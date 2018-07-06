Neil Humphreys: Mbappe v Godin – Road Runner meets Coyote

Kylian Mbappe's France have netted seven times, while Diego Godin's (above) Uruguay have conceded just once.

The year 1998 feels like a remarkable one in football's space-time continuum. A World Cup star was made. A World Cup star was born. Both went on to do exactly the same thing.

In 1998, Michael Owen ran through an Argentine defence, entirely on his own, as if gliding on hidden roller skates. He was still a teenager.

In 2018, Kylian Mbappe ran through an Argentine defence, entirely on his own, as if following in Owen's footsteps. He was still a teenager.

In 1998, France won the World Cup in July and Mbappe was born in December.

If Les Bleus win this World Cup, they'll celebrate like it's 1998.

The eerie similarities between Owen and Mbappe's international breakthrough are not only fascinating, they also serve as bookends.

Mbappe is really the first of his kind since Owen, an impudent, fearless kid who relies on raw speed, precocious talent and the glorious gift of youthful innocence. He lives in the moment, focusing only on the next run, dribble and shot.

Being the first teenager to score multiple goals in a knockout game since Pele in 1958, the comparisons are inevitable, but not unwarranted.

Pele and Mbappe - and Owen for that matter - share one obvious characteristic. As kids, they looked like scoring every time the ball came their way.

Thanks to the omnipresent nature of the football news cycle, Mbappe lacked the shock factor of Owen and Pele. Everyone knew about his pace. Everyone knew about his potential. We were just waiting for the alchemy. Potential had to be turned into pedigree.

Finally, the 19-year-old hit upon the right formula against Argentina, scoring twice.

As coach Didier Deschamps wryly pointed out: "You need some patience."

Five of France's starters in their opening match had never played in the World Cup before. Mbappe was one of them. By the time he was leaving Argentinians in his slipstream, he was practically beep-beeping as he passed his pursuers.

He's the endearing, colourful Road Runner that this World Cup needs. And, just to add to the tournament's cartoonish flavour, he faces the Wile E. Coyote of defending.

BOUNTY HUNTER

Diego Godin has been around the block and back again, chasing, pulling and kicking opponents who dared to challenge his turf.

The Uruguayan is so dogged, he practically plays with his tongue hanging out. The thought of Mbappe leaving the centre-back behind in a dusty cloud offends his professionalism.

Godin has built a career from catching the "uncatchable". He's a bounty hunter in the box, particularly at this World Cup.

Uruguay have conceded just a single goal at Russia 2018 and that was against Portugal in the Round of 16 and, no, it wasn't the tanned god of Instagram.

When the final whistle blew, Godin allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Uruguayan's pocket so he could return to the airport.

Most defenders look at Mbappe and see a brutal headline heading their way. Godin sees breakfast. He's been devouring hot-shots since Mbappe moved onto solid food.

Godin made his professional debut when Mbappe was five years old. He's more than ready for their quarter-final tonight.

But something has to give in this captivating storyline. Uruguay have conceded just once, but France have netted seven times.

Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have found their attacking groove, with solid support from N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

Griezmann plays for Atletico Madrid, along with Godin and fellow Uruguayan centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez. They are club brothers. Godin also happens to be the godfather of Griezmann's daughter. You couldn't write this stuff.

The best of friends today may become the best of enemies tonight. Dreams and relationships are at risk of being broken.

But then, Griezmann wasn't really the source of Argentina's pain. It was Mbappe. He terrified the team with too many old men.

Fortunately, Godin finds himself surrounded with relative youngsters. They're not quite selfie-sharing tweenies, but Gimenez, 23, Diego Laxalt, 25, Martin Caceres, 31, and the excellent holding midfielder Lucas Torreira, 22, are mostly on the right side of history.

At 32, Godin is the oldest at the back for Uruguay. Mbappe is the youngest up front for France. He'll chase that space between Godin and Laxalt.

The old coyote has hunted down the best of them, but he's never faced a road runner quite as cocky and quick as Mbappe.

Their characters may seem cartoonish, but their race promises to be a classic.

