Neil Humphreys: Mind your language, Lions

He may have covered his mouth to ensure spectators don't lip-read, but Harry Kane and Co have to be just as careful not to be heard in their closed-door game with Croatia.

As footballers, Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira hated each other. Everyone knew that. Their contests came with parental advisories. Explicit content was guaranteed.

NATIONS LEAGUE A, GROUP 4 CROATIA ENGLAND

In the noughties, it was all about the naughty boys from Manchester United and Arsenal. But when you picture Keane and Vieira's mutual malice, what image leaps to mind? It's not a tackle, pass, push, shove, goal or victory.

It's that tunnel of loathing. It's those words.

Keane's magnificent abuse in a crammed tunnel at Highbury back in 2005 defined a decade-long relationship of animosity.

The wild-eyed Irishman jabbed an accusing finger at his French nemesis and issued his infamous warning.

I'll see you out there. You shut your ******* mouth.

That's what we really remember, a glorious, beastly rivalry between two of the finest sides in English Premier League history, crystallised and distilled for our brief viewing pleasure.

There was no blood, just rude words and loads of swearing.

Elite footballers turn the old nursery rhyme upside down. Sticks and stones won't break their bones, but names will harm them. We remember the words. And foul words can affect reputations.

Frankly, footballers would rather be treated like children, seen and not heard, their 22 voices on a pitch drowned out by 60,000 tribal cries on the terraces. They don't really want us to hear what is typically said during games.

But we will tomorrow morning (Singapore time). Croatia host England behind closed doors.

Uefa punished Croatia after a swastika was idiotically marked on their pitch before the Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy. Their football federation apologised, but were rightly punished nonetheless.

Apart from a sprinkling of match officials and ball boys, the Stadion HNK Rijeka will be empty.

The Nations League already feels a little Mickey Mouse and this particular tie will now have an air of Disneyland. It'll be surreal, unexpected and some visitors may be in for an uncomfortable ride.

England manager Gareth Southgate has already prepared footage of Barcelona's behind-closed-doors game with Las Palmas last year to give his young squad an idea of the lacklustre occasion, not to mention the risks involved.

Pitch-side TV microphones will pick up every instruction, criticism and spleen-bursting scream of "man on". And that's the polite stuff.

Selective deafness has long been the cornerstone of sanitised, family-friendly football coverage. Commentators will always praise the Anfield faithful for another stirring rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, before succumbing to a sudden loss of hearing whenever the Kop insists that Raheem Sterling is a greedy, fatherless child.

Adroit producers can adjust volume levels when nearby players are taking throw-ins, as they always do, but it won't be enough in a silent stadium.

For perhaps the only time in their professional careers, the Three Lions will perform for a global audience, uncensored.

And they swear. A lot.

It's a whole other socio-economic discussion concerning why rugby players and cricketers can be "mic'd up" during games, but footballers cannot.

Still, the unavoidable truth remains that pro footballers, particularly in England, tend to communicate with each other like Leonardo DiCaprio screaming at his colleagues in Wolf of Wall Street.

They make drunken sailors sound like Donald Duck.

As an experiment, a film crew once made former referee David Elleray wear a wire for a feisty London derby between Arsenal and Millwall back in 1989, without telling the players.

The hilarious documentary proved to be one long bleep.

Watch the clips on YouTube. The Gunners take turns to swear at Elleray, calling him the most horrendous names and culminating with Tony Adams labelling him "a ******* cheat".

The experiment was wisely abandoned.

And now it's back, sort of, in Croatia. In an eerily deserted stadium, the microphones should pick up every Harry Kane groan and Jordan Henderson tackle.

James Maddison, Ross Barkley and Harry Winks could all feature in the Nations League tie. As youthful men with something to prove, they have to concern themselves with opponents running away from them. Now they must worry about their tongues doing the same.

Social media is already a bit of a minefield for the unfiltered footballer. The Croatian stadium will be positively booby-trapped.

Never mind silence of the lambs, Southgate would rather silence his Lions, or at least sanitise them.

The England manager has warned his players not to underestimate the strangely muted atmosphere. Adrenaline will not filter down from the stands. The 12th man must be summoned from within.

And he should probably mind his language.