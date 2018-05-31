Neil Humphreys: Mission Impossible for Messi

The posters can already be spotted around town. The title is everywhere. Mission: Impossible - Fallout. It's the new movie in Tom Cruise's action franchise. It's the story of Lionel Messi's life.

Yesterday's 4-0 whipping of Haiti was the latest reminder of the insane pressure that follows Argentina's creator-in-chief into every game.

Messi scored a hat-trick. He set up Sergio Aguero for Argentina's fourth. His coach, Jorge Sampaoli, made six substitutions, but the skipper wasn't one of them.

Even against Mickey Mouse opposition, Walt Disney isn't allowed an early night.

Sleep when he's dead? Messi can sleep when he delivers the World Cup.

He'll loathe the comparison, but there hasn't been a fanatical football nation so reliant upon one individual, for so long, since Argentina and Diego Maradona in the late 1980s.

It's almost laughable to listen to the inflated tale of David Beckham single-handedly steering England towards qualification for the World Cup in 2002.

His decisive free-kick against Greece has been elevated into a mythical yarn where Becks essentially beat the Greeks on his own.

Similarly, Steven Gerrard and the Miracle of Istanbul or Roy Keane taming Turin in 1999 are regularly trumpeted as comic-book stories becoming reality: one man taking down an entire team.

It's not so much a hackneyed football story as it is a Rambo script.

These tales are memorable because they are so rare, but the Rambo act is routine for Messi in an Argentina jersey. Out of necessity, his Hollywood heroics must be a way of life.

And somehow, he does it all with a smile.

Against Haiti, he ran around for kicks and giggles, as if the occasion was a five-a-side farce with office colleagues at East Coast Park.

The gulf in class obviously made the game a relaxed affair. On Fifa's rankings, 103 spots separate fifth-placed Argentina and Haiti.

But it remains one of life's little wonders that Messi can still smile at all, considering the 30-year-old drags that patriotic beast of burden into every international tournament.

Take away Messi's contribution - three goals and an assist - and Argentina end up with a 0-0 draw against minnows who failed to register a shot on target.

That's obviously a flippant assessment, but no more flippant than the predictably daft question that Messi was asked within minutes of the final whistle.

After such a commanding victory, will Argentina win the World Cup?

Naturally, Messi gave the trite, one-game-at-a-time response. He knew the question was both loaded and incorrect.

After being involved in all four of La Albiceleste goals and carrying them, yet again, past woeful opposition in yet another average team performance, will Argentina even get out of a tricky Group D with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria?

That should've been the question, but it doesn't fit the lazy narrative, the one about the world's greatest individual winning the world's toughest team event.

Just a cursory glance at Argentina's reliance upon their weary genius highlights the absurd pressure placed on one man's shoulders.

The South Americans stumbled through qualification, confirming their World Cup spot with a 3-1 win over Ecuador in October, thanks to a wonderful hat-trick. Who scored the hat-trick? Well, it certainly wasn't Gonzalo Higuain.

He led the line against Haiti yesterday and failed to score, a feat he also accomplished in Argentina's 6-1 humiliation in Spain back in March.

And who missed the Spanish debacle through injury?

That's right, the diminutive colossus with 64 goals in 124 appearances.

Messi doesn't just play for Argentina. He is Argentina.

To paraphrase Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday, the margin for error is so small because it's Lionel Messi, in every second of every game. It's always him.

Other superstars carry World Cup torches for their nations, too, but only Messi is actually expected to lift the trophy, despite evidence to the contrary.

Seven Argentinians in the starting line-up against Haiti were over 30. Before the game, Javier Mascherano was honoured for becoming the most capped Argentinian as he made his 143rd appearance.

A peerless enforcer in his prime, Mascherano will be 34 next week and now plays in China. And yet, he'll hold down the anchorman role in Russia. There's no one else to replace him.

Argentina is a country for old men, clinging to a 32-year-old dream of one master conquering the world. But Maradona was five years younger than Messi when he lifted the trophy and surrounded by much younger teammates, too.

Messi deserves to finish his international career on a wonderful high, but he can hardly be blamed if he fails to complete an impossible mission.

Catch Neil Humphreys as he gives his satirical take on football and life every Saturday, from 10am to noon, on Money FM 89.3.