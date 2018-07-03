Neil Humphreys: Neymar stands alone

Everyone else saw the early departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as a sad ending. But Neymar saw an opening.

There was an opportunity to own the tournament that got away from him four years ago. Brazil 2014 was the nightmare on his own streets. Russia 2018 is looking like redemption.

He scored the opener and set up the second to ensure a 2-0 victory against Mexico last night and steer the Selecao into the quarter-finals.

Indeed, Neymar's dominance feels like a timely course correction for the World Cup.

Upsets are entertaining. They appeal to the romantic, the uninitiated and the casual football observer who pops in every four years to see what all the fuss is about.

But the jaded regular takes comfort in the familiar, the idea of quality prevailing over the quirky. The cream must rise to the top. We want the Selecao, not a circus.

There's something reassuring about proven pedigree shining through. The Beatles always sound good. The Brazilians always look good in full flight, their vibrant yellow shirts spinning past fullbacks a subconscious reminder of what a World Cup should look like.

And more importantly, Neymar reminded us of what a World Cup should include. Stars. Dizzy, captivating stars. Their performances dominate discussion in the office the next morning. Just as their goals demand imitation in the school playground.

Neymar certainly wasn't great, but he was the greatest we've had at the tournament so far, along with Kylian Mbappe. The young Frenchman has a bright future, but Neymar knows his future is now.

Being able to play at such a level with a team like Brazil, it shows Mexico are in a good place. We didn't have that extra quality they had in front of goal. Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio

At 26, he did all that was necessary in a close, engrossing Round-of-16 encounter. In that respect, he was the difference, the essential prerequisite of every self-respecting superstar.

It certainly wasn't easy. Honours were even for long periods as the Mexicans proved so willing to attack at every opportunity.

Before the game, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio promised to play his usual, attacking game and push forward his wide players.

He sounded like he was playing to the crowd, but he meant every word.

On the flanks, Andres Guardado and Hirving Lozano pressed their advantage - and it was an advantage - pinning back Fagner and Filipe Luis.

Lozano, in particular, danced past Luis too easily and too often. At 22, Lozano has already impressed at PSV Eindhoven. Bigger clubs should come calling now.

For all their attacking eagerness, however, Mexico failed to register a shot on target until the 63rd minute and, inevitably, the Selecao started to stir.

Guillermo Ochoa was called upon twice, blocking a Neymar effort from close range and then palming away Gabriel Jesus' shot.

In truth, both sides played with a confident swagger, which was a welcome antidote after the unpalatable fare churned out the day before.

If the Spaniards had displayed the attacking intent of either Brazil or Mexico, La Roja might not be licking their wounds on sun-loungers today.

Having made history by playing in his fifth consecutive World Cup, veteran Rafael Marquez didn't return for the second half. His 39-year-old legs were swopped for those of Miguel Layun, a veritable spring chicken at 31.

But it was the Brazilians who found a spring in their step, thanks to their little genius.

Neymar started and finished the exquisite move, collecting his second goal of the tournament in the 51st minute.

Wriggling free, he back-heeled the ball to Willian and kept running. Willian swept a low cross across the face of goal and there was Neymar, waiting to apply the easy finish.

Mexico's boldness seemed to dissipate. Only Ochoa stood between the Brazilians and a runaway victory, denying Paulinho with a close-range stop.

The Mexicans just couldn't stop Brazil, particularly the irrepressible Willian and Neymar.

In the final minute, Neymar broke free on the counter-attack and slipped a pass to Roberto Firmino, gifting the substitute his first World Cup goal.

The Selecao are going to take some stopping now. The tournament is slowly becoming all about their No.10. And he must love it.

The old kings are dead. Long live Neymar.