Neil Humphreys: No sympathy for Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have already dropped more points than they did in the league last season.

Whenever David topples Goliath in modern football, someone scrambles for the relevant figures to post on social media.

You know the ones, but let's share them for posterity anyway.

What's the value of Manchester City's swaggering first XI?

Around £350 million (S$622m). What's the value of Newcastle United's patched-up ragamuffins? Around £40m.

And the value of watching a gleaming club with a bottomless well of cash lose to a poverty-stricken outfit?

Priceless.

Such crass gloating after City's astonishing 2-1 defeat at Newcastle yesterday (Singapore time) can seem childish, as if indulging in the politics of envy, punishing the wealthy for the crime of being wealthy.

City's latest setback feeds our appetite for Schadenfreude, certainly, but they really don't help themselves.

In a tweet posted a day before the game, City's official Twitter account stated that "we're 22 games unbeaten against Newcastle, the longest undefeated streak in the top flight! Will it continue tomorrow?"

The tweet wasn't factually wrong, but the underlying sense of entitlement was a dropped banana skin just waiting for Pep Guardiola's men to find.

The club's eagerness to buy a dynasty and confirm their status as a global player, via back-to-back titles, is omnipresent, which makes sympathy almost impossible to come by when they falter.

City's seemingly limitless spending budget - allegedly circumventing Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules along the way - leaves them in the extraordinary position of literally having no excuses.

There is no reason to lose at St James' Park, under any reasonable circumstances.

Guardiola has two international performers in every single position, sometimes more. He can lose one of the finest midfield technicians in Kevin de Bruyne for months and barely miss a trick.

In stark contrast, Rafa Benitez rested Salomon Rondon for last weekend's FA Cup tie, which Newcastle lost, to ensure the Magpies had at least one passable striker available to face the billion-dollar project from Manchester.

Rondon scored against City and Newcastle won, thanks in large part to a tactical masterclass from Benitez, who held two banks of four until early in the second half, when he nudged them forward in incremental steps.

There is a case to make that Benitez keeping the Magpies in the EPL would represent a greater coaching achievement than Guardiola retaining the title. If City finish second, as looks increasingly likely, then it's not even close. Benitez wins.

GULF IN QUALITY

To underscore the gulf in quality, Newcastle's holding midfield of Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff were thrown together for a combined fee of £1.5m.

City's trio of David Silva, Fernandinho and de Bruyne cost £115m.

Had their battle been a financial boxing bout, then the mismatch would've been called off to avoid a bloodbath.

And yet, they prevailed at St James' Park, against literally every available odd, which can happen.

Underdogs do win. Upsets occur. Giants tumble. The EPL's competitive unpredictability is trumpeted for a reason.

The bigger issue is why should we care about City's latest setback?

They are a side with no handicaps, which means no compassion when they squander their in-built privileges.

Manchester United are still struggling with the end of Sir Alex Ferguson's empire, just as they laboured for decades to shake off the ghost of Sir Matt Busby.

Arsenal and Chelsea must deal with absentee owners who can't entirely decide on their long-term plans. Tottenham Hotspur don't spend anything and Liverpool have only recently brought a bigger piggy bank to the table.

To varying degrees, excuses can be found for all of them for their occasional setbacks, but City are in a league of their own when it comes to spending budgets. It was their choice.

They wanted to be held to a higher standard and should be judged accordingly.

When the deepest, richest squad cannot defeat Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Newcastle and fail to overcome the disciplined tactics of those sides, then tougher questions must be asked.

Why are they so listless against limited opponents?

Why is so much of their possession largely pointless?

How can such an embarrassment of riches embarrassingly throw away the lead in three different games?

How have they dropped more points already (16) than the whole of last season?

These are not unfair questions, not when they are posed to a club with such unfair financial advantages.

City do not owe us scintillating football and rugby scores every week, obviously, but they do owe us a title race. That's a bare minimum.

And if they don't muster one in the final 14 games of the season, then they'll get the kind of sympathy they deserve. None.